Horizon3.ai Partners with FedHIVE to Revolutionize Cybersecurity in the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO & ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon3.ai, a global leader in autonomous security solutions for both public and private sectors, today announced their partnership with FedHIVE, a leading cloud service offering for federal agencies, government contractors, and commercial organizations. FedHIVE, which holds an active Joint Authorization Board (JAB) Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the FedRAMP® High level, is set to incorporate Horizon3.ai's NodeZero™ SaaS-based platform into their ATO framework.

The NodeZero autonomous penetration testing platform empowers the public and private sectors to continuously assess their exploitable attack surfaces. It is the flagship product of Horizon3.ai, founded in 2019 by former industry and U.S. National Security veterans. NodeZero helps organizations see their networks through the eyes of the attacker and proactively fix problems that truly matter, improve the effectiveness of their security initiatives, and ensure that they are prepared to respond to real cyberattacks.

FedHIVE was​ the first small business provider to secure FedRAMP High Impact Baseline ATO for its SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS capabilities. This collaboration will allow more federal organizations to utilize Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform to view their environments from the attackers perspective, while adhering to the stringent requirements of federal customers.

"Adopting an attacker's viewpoint, acknowledging the inevitability of breaches, and regularly assessing the effectiveness of your security measures are critical for ensuring public sector security," stated Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-founder of Horizon3.ai. "Through our collaboration with FedHIVE, we are making NodeZero accessible to all government clients. This enables them to conduct FedRAMP-compliant, continuous cyber assessments of their sensitive computing and data storage systems, aligning with current and future regulatory standards that are now calling for continuous risk assessments."

The FedHIVE secure cloud service offering provides Government (Federal and State), Government Contractors and Commercial Customers a compliant, scalable, and secure IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS; enabling and supporting Governments’ mission platforms or software required for their business or mission success. FedHIVE is a Compliance company providing Compliance as a Service (CaaS), secure hosting, storage and processing service; intentionally designed to meet and exceed the FedRAMP High Impact Baseline and DoD Cloud Computing Security requirements.

"At FedHIVE, we specialize in Compliance as a Service for government contractors. Our FedRAMP High Impact Baseline Service provides a timely and cost-effective solution for both the Government and GovCon community," stated Michael Cardaci, CEO of FedHIVE. "Horizon3.ai shares our commitment to the principles of not just compliance for compliance’s sake, but prioritizing operational security for Government data, and our partnership with them underscores their dedication to making NodeZero available to public sector agencies that require FedRAMP High compliance."

In 2023, there was a pivotal shift as both public and private sectors realized that solely relying on defensive cybersecurity strategies is no longer sufficient. For example, in November 2023, the Department of Navy Cyber Strategy outlined new plans to conduct realistic risk assessments by conducting regular program-driven automated and manual testing of security protections from an adversary’s perspective. In addition, in March 2024, the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) launched the Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment (CORA) program, which highlights continuous holistic assessments to boost operational effectiveness. This move towards ongoing defensive readiness assessments is now becoming a norm across various sectors.

As a result, demand for NodeZero is surging as autonomous penetration testing was recognized as a new category in the U.S. Department of Defense Tech Watchlist. Customers in 50 industries across 25 countries, including government, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, education, and other industries currently use NodeZero to continuously assess their internal, external, and cloud infrastructures using the same tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) attackers use.

About Horizon3.ai

The Horizon3.ai team is composed of veterans from U.S. Special Operations, national security, and the cybersecurity industry. Their mission is to 'turn the map around' by adopting the attacker’s perspective, helping organizations prioritize their defensive strategies. By leveraging their collective intelligence, they continue to enhance their products and fortify their clients’ security frameworks. Established in 2019, Horizon3.ai is based in San Francisco, CA, and is proudly 100% made in the USA. For more information about Horizon3.ai, please visit https://www.horizon3.ai/. Follow Horizon3.ai: LinkedIn and on X, formerly known as Twitter.

About FedHIVE

