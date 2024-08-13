Humanetics and MESSRING Collaborate on Active Safety Test Solutions

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics, a global leader in safety testing solutions, is pleased to announce a collaboration with MESSRING, a renowned provider of crash test technology. This collaboration advances the longstanding relationship and both companies' commitment to advancing automotive safety and underscores their dedication to delivering integrated and high-performance active safety testing products.

Humanetics and MESSRING will offer seamlessly integrated Humanetics’ platforms with MESSRING’s portfolio of static and articulated dummy targets, like pedestrians, children, powered two-wheelers, and standard sized vehicles. This integrated package will facilitate more efficient setup and execution of active safety tests, reducing complexity for customers. This approach not only simplifies the purchasing process but also ensures compatibility and optimized performance across the combined product suite.

Included in the non-exclusive collaboration is the availability of MESSRING’s Child Presence Detection systems dummy direct to Humanetics’ customers. The CPD dummy reproduces the natural breathing motion, body size and shape of a newborn baby to evaluate automotive child detection technologies.

The new relationship will also focus on demonstrating the capabilities of integrated solutions at industry events and through various marketing channels. These demonstrations will highlight the benefits of the combined offerings and the added value to customers.

Mark Westen, President of Humanetics Safety commented: “Our collaboration with MESSRING is part of our commitment to drive innovation for active safety by working closely with industry partners. We want to ensure our products are designed to integrate perfectly and deliver the best performance.” Markus Schmidl, Managing Director of Humanetics Austria, said: “This collaboration puts some structure to our existing excellent working relationship with MESSRING. It will allow us to demonstrate and showcase the integrated platform and dummy targets together, sell them as a single package, to simplify the process for customers, and explore ways to enhance the product performance through collaboration.”

Florian Lenz, Chief Executive Officer of MESSRING, added, "Working together with Humanetics, we see a tremendous opportunity to enhance our product offerings and simplify the testing process for our customers. Our combined expertise and technologies will lead to better, more efficient testing solutions that support the automotive industry's ongoing commitment to safer mobility."

About MESSRING:

MESSRING GmbH is the world market leader for crash test technology. Based in the southwest of Munich, the mid-sized company’s product offerings range from the realization of large, turnkey and multifunctional crash test facilities to the delivery of innovative active safety test systems and solutions. In close cooperation with automotive engineers and manufacturers, MESSRING develops application specific solutions that enable the automotive industry to test their active and passive vehicle safety systems. With more than 170 employees and over 140 crash and sled test facilities installed worldwide, MESSRING has been contributing to making traffic and transportation safer for over 50 years.

About Humanetics

Humanetics is an Industrial technology group, and a leading provider of safety systems, crash test dummies (ATDs), simulation software (RAMSIS), CAE models, human body models, complete line of passive & active safety SW & testing solutions, precision sensors, fiber optics and laser material processing solutions. The group is organized into three divisions (Safety, Digital and Sensors) focused on precision engineering and software development that puts humans at the heart of industrial design. The group has over 1000 employees located in facilities worldwide, with our global corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.