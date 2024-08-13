FANUC America Establishes $1M Scholarship Fund with SME Education Foundation to Elevate Advanced Manufacturing Skills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FANUC America, a global leader in industrial automation and robotics, proudly announces the establishment of the FANUC Automation Endowed Scholarship Fund in collaboration with the SME Education Foundation. As the largest automation scholarship in SME Education Foundation history, this initiative will foster the next generation of skilled professionals in advanced manufacturing and automation. The SME Education Foundation operates as the philanthropic arm of SME, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing.

“ FANUC has always believed in the power of education and its pivotal role in shaping the future,” said Mike Cicco, President & CEO of FANUC America. “ Early on, we recognized the demand for advanced skills and it led us to establish our Certified Education program. Now, through our new $1 million scholarship initiative, we continue to champion education, and help empower the next generation to learn, innovate, and fuel the growth of manufacturing in North America.”

Since 2019, FANUC America has created more than 400 jobs in Michigan and has invested more than $187 million across the continent. This scholarship builds upon the company’s strategic investment plan to support and advance industrial automation in North America.

How It Works

The FANUC Automation Endowed Scholarship Fund represents a long-term commitment by FANUC America along with its Authorized System Integrators (ASI) and Education Solutions Providers (ESP). Over the next four years, a minimum of $1 million will be contributed to establish an enduring endowment. This endowment will provide annual scholarships totaling at least $50,000 to deserving students pursuing careers in advanced manufacturing and automation across the United States and Canada.

According to Paul Aiello, Executive Director of Education for FANUC America, the manufacturing industry faces the critical challenge of a projected 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030 due to a shortage of skilled labor. “ By increasing our investment in education and training, we can help bridge this gap,” said Aiello. “ The FANUC Automation Endowed Scholarship Fund aims to alleviate the financial burden of post-secondary education and create a robust pipeline of talent for the automation workforce.”

With more than 60 distinct programs, the SME Education Foundation provides merit and need-based scholarships, issues renewing and one-time awards, and seeks applications from all eligible students. Since 2005, the Foundation has awarded $18 million to over 5,000 future industry leaders. The Foundation’s proprietary application platform streamlines the scholarship process, allowing students to submit a single online application. Through automated matching, eligible students are considered for the FANUC Automation Endowed Scholarship Fund.

“ We are thrilled to collaborate with FANUC America to support the next generation of manufacturing leaders and we would like to recognize them for leading by example in this forward-thinking initiative,” said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. “ This endowed scholarship fund will play a crucial role in building a skilled automation and advanced manufacturing workforce and aligns with our mission to inspire, prepare, and support the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent.”

The SME Education Foundation will accept scholarship applications for the 2025-26 school year starting November 1. For additional information on how to apply for a scholarship, please visit SME Education Foundation. For information on FANUC education programming for students and schools, visit FANUC America.

About SME Education Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares, and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Established in 1979, the Foundation works to expose youth to modern manufacturing technologies, train students on relevant manufacturing processes, and award millions of dollars in scholarships annually. All Foundation programming seeks to empower youth to consider and pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering and increase engagement with historically underrepresented populations to help diversify the manufacturing industry. We continue to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent – now as many as 12,000 students every year. For more information, visit smeef.org.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics, and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability, and profitability.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities throughout North and South America. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: http://www.fanucamerica.com. Also, connect with us on YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.