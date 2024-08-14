PowerSchool Expands AI in the Classroom Across Latin America

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced six new partnerships with leading school organizations in Belize, Honduras, St. Maarten, Mexico, Panama, and Venezuela, helping bring its game-changing AI assistant, PowerBuddy, and newest unified communications platform MyPowerHub to the Latin America (LATAM) region. These tools will enhance communication, streamline administrative processes, and provide students with more personalized learning solutions.

This expansion within the LATAM region underscores a growing trend, as schools work to modernize teaching approaches through data and AI solutions that help save teachers and administrators time, personalize education, increase school to home communications, and significantly improve student outcomes.

"We are thrilled about the strong demand for our solutions, particularly our most recent AI tools like PowerBuddy and MyPowerHub across Latin America. Given our deep investment in the region we are uniquely positioned to provide best-in-class solutions tailored to educators that will enable them to deliver high-quality education for generations to come," stated Stewart Monk, Senior Vice President and General Manager, International at PowerSchool. “Many of the schools and organizations we are working with in Latin America are building out robust digital ecosystems from the ground up, and we are excited to provide a platform that empowers them through seamless data integration and enriched engagement between parents, students, and teachers.”

After successfully implementing multiple PowerSchool solutions, The International School of Tegucigalpa in Honduras is the first school in Latin America to adopt PowerSchool PowerBuddy, the generative AI-powered assistant. As the largest international school in Honduras, it will use PowerBuddy to deliver personalized insights, foster student engagement, and create a supportive environment for educators, students, administrators, and parents.

The St. Maarten Division of Public Education is also making an investment in PowerSchool’s AI technology, implementing PowerSchool Schoology Learning, PowerSchool Curriculum & Instruction, as well as PowerBuddy for Learning, which will help teachers save time while delivering quality educational content by using generative AI to assist in creating engaging assignments for students.

Two prominent schools in Mexico and Panama both turned to PowerSchool to upgrade their traditional systems and build a digital ecosystem for their schools. After struggling with outdated systems that lacked analytics, consolidated views, and data dashboards, Northridge School Mexico and El Colegio de Panama, a large school in Panama, implemented multiple PowerSchool solutions. El Colegio de Panama implemented eight new solutions, also integrating Schoology Learning, PowerSchool SIS and MyPowerHub, and bringing in generative AI through PowerBuddy for Learning, amongst additional solutions. Northridge School integrated five new solutions, including Schoology Learning, PowerSchool SIS, PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, and MyPowerHub.

"We are thrilled about PowerSchool's collaboration,” said Fernando Nájera Velasco, Headmaster of Northridge School Mexico. "We are convinced it will be a strategic ally that will help us strengthen our educational efforts even further, guiding and shaping our students with the best tools available.”

Investing in MyPowerHub gives both schools a single login solution for parents to view student data on progress and growth. Once all solutions are implemented, both schools will have an ecosystem of solutions to digitally manage data, support paperless processes and perform other administrative functions through connected technology.

Looking to automate manual processes and reduce duplication, Escuela Campo Alegre will be the first school in Venezuela to integrate PowerSchool SIS. The highly customizable student information system will provide the Venezuelan school a centralized platform for storing and managing student data, including personal information, academic records, attendance, grades and more, all while keeping student information safe and secure.

In addition to expanding its footprint in the LATAM region, PowerSchool is also announcing new partnerships in other international markets. For the latest PowerSchool international news, please visit: https://www.powerschool.com/news/.

