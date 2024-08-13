AnswerRocket and Kantar Join Forces to Accelerate Time to Brand Insights with GenAI

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnswerRocket, a pioneer in GenAI-powered analytics, and Kantar, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company, are excited to announce a go-to-market partnership on joint clients that will use GenAI to help reduce the time needed to understand data, produce actionable insights, and make this information accessible to marketing decision-makers at all levels.

Meeting the Urgent Need for Faster Insights

Brands today face immense pressure to quickly identify trends, discover opportunities, and make informed decisions. By combining AnswerRocket's GenAI analytics platform with Kantar's unparalleled market knowledge and data expertise, this collaboration will deliver tailored GenAI solutions that significantly decrease the time required for data analysis from days or weeks to mere hours or minutes.

Combining Kantar’s Market Knowledge with AnswerRocket’s AI Expertise

Kantar brings a deep understanding of market dynamics and consumer behavior, proven methodologies for collecting, managing, and interpreting vast amounts of data, and proprietary frameworks and models to generate actionable insights. AnswerRocket contributes an advanced GenAI platform powered by LLMs, designed to streamline and enhance data analysis processes, along with custom AI applications tailored to specific customer needs, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance. Additionally, AnswerRocket provides comprehensive technical support to ensure smooth implementation and ongoing system efficiency.

Through this partnership, Kantar will leverage AnswerRocket’s platform on joint clients to create custom GenAI assistants ingrained with Kantar’s proprietary data, models, and analytical frameworks. This collaboration empowers brands to quickly access and act on valuable insights, supporting data-driven decision-making.

AnswerRocket has supported brands like Anheuser-Busch InBev and Cereal Partners Worldwide (a partnership between Nestlé and General Mills) to identify, develop, and productionalize custom GenAI analytics solutions in a matter of weeks. Results show a 40% productivity gain for Insights teams, significantly reducing the time spent on manual data analysis and enabling business users to self-service insights.

Advantages for Brands: Speed, Efficiency, and Expertise

Accelerated Time to Insights : Brands can reduce the time required to analyze data and generate insights from days or weeks to hours or minutes.

: Brands can reduce the time required to analyze data and generate insights from days or weeks to hours or minutes. Enhanced Decision-Making : Brands will have access to advanced analytics to help make more informed and strategic decisions.

: Brands will have access to advanced analytics to help make more informed and strategic decisions. Increased Operational Efficiency : By automating data analysis and insights, brands can reallocate resources to focus on core business activities and innovation.

: By automating data analysis and insights, brands can reallocate resources to focus on core business activities and innovation. Expert Guidance: Kantar’s extensive market knowledge combined with AnswerRocket’s technical support ensures effective navigation and implementation of GenAI solutions.

"AI and GenAI are not only helping us be more effective: they are giving us, and therefore our clients, a competitive edge," said Ted Prince, Chief Product Officer of Kantar. “Working with AnswerRocket on joint clients means brands and marketers at all levels can talk to our data and get access to valuable insights faster than ever before using AI and new technologies – vital in the fast-moving landscape they’re operating in.”

"We are excited to team up with Kantar to bring the power of GenAI to more brands around the world," said Alon Goren, CEO of AnswerRocket. "Our partnership will help businesses unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their journey to actionable insights."

About AnswerRocket

Founded in 2013, AnswerRocket is a generative AI analytics platform for data exploration, analysis, and insights discovery. It allows enterprises to monitor key metrics, identify performance drivers, and detect critical issues within seconds. Users can chat with Max—an AI assistant for data analysis—to get narrative answers, insights, and visualizations on their proprietary data. Additionally, AnswerRocket empowers data science teams to operationalize their models throughout the enterprise. Companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Cereal Partners Worldwide, Suntory Global Spirits, and National Beverage Corporation depend on AnswerRocket to increase their speed to insights. For more information, visit www.answerrocket.com.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future. For more information, visit www.kantar.com/.