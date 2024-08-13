Soundwave Digital to Expand Activation Across Premium Programmatic Inventory

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soundwave Digital, a leading programmatic managed-service partner, announced today a partnership with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the TV industry. Soundwave Digital will expand its programmatic activation across premium inventory by leveraging key technologies from Beeswax, FreeWheel’s demand-side platform. Amplifi™, Soundwave Digital’s AI-powered audience modeling solution, will now feature audience visualization, custom algorithms, unique data access, and premium, curated omnichannel inventory to enable partners to activate premium programmatic inventory curated with previously unattainable audience granularity.

“With the unique capabilities of FreeWheel’s Beeswax, Soundwave Digital will be able to provide clients the opportunity to experience vast access to premium omni-channel inventory and hyper-targeted custom audiences,” said Holland Rhoads, Co-Founder & CEO, Soundwave Digital. “This will empower Amplifi™ to couple best-in-class DSP buying solutions from across the programmatic ecosystem with its proprietary data, algorithms, and strategies into a seamless platform.”

“With the current complexities of the TV ecosystem, advertisers are looking for more flexibility, transparency and options for custom optimization capabilities,” said Xander Kotsatos, Head of Beeswax Sales, Americas at FreeWheel. “This partnership will help Soundwave Digital unlock new opportunities and growth for its customers by utilizing Beeswax’s advanced solutions.”

Soundwave Digital existing and potential partners will be able to access the following:

Access first-party data through Amplifi™

Extensible APIs, reporting, and insights

Boutique managed service

Complete range of DSP UI features

Proprietary Audience Modeling

About Soundwave Digital

Soundwave Digital is an independently owned, technology focused managed-service programmatic media partner boasting large scale access to DSP’s, proprietary bidding systems, and custom audiences.

They offer cutting-edge tools, technology, and oftentimes better talent than the largest competitors in the industry. Soundwave takes a boutique approach to their agency and brand partnerships. The resulting service levels are exemplary as opposed to their competition because of their nimble size and independence. They focus on middle-market relationships where there is an increasingly large demand for industry leading service, pricing, transparency, and performance.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit https://www.freewheel.com/, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.