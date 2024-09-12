Avnet to Support South East Water’s Mass Digital Meter Deployment

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, has been awarded a contract to supply Huizhong’s SCL61H-100 smart ultrasonic water meters to South East Water’s Digital Meters program.

South East Water is undertaking the largest rollout of smart meters in Australia. The deployment of Huizhong’s smart water meters aligns with the water utility’s aim to significantly reduce water wastage, a critical issue as non-revenue water—water lost to leaks and bursts in distribution systems—represents a substantial operational cost for water utilities as well as an environmental issue.

South East Water have pioneered the integration of sensors into smart meters. By integrating a proprietary vibration sensor, developed and patented by South East Water, these smart meters will facilitate accurate network leak detection. As data is ingested into South East Water’s Lentic IoT platform, the vibration strength is triangulated thereby pinpointing the exact location of leaks in the network, the type of leak and potentially whether it is escalating into a burst. This helps South East Water reduce non-revenue water, lower operational costs, and ultimately provide cost savings to consumers.

Aik Hoon, Regional President, South Asia, Korea and Avnet United said this partnership perfectly embodies our commitment to sustainability.

“By collaborating with South East Water and Huizhong, we’re not only advancing pioneering technology but also making meaningful strides to reduce water waste and enhance resource management. It’s deeply rewarding to see our efforts contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future for the communities we serve,” said Aik Hoon.

South East Water General Manager, Digital Utility, Mark Elvins said, following a rigorous tender process, the organisation is excited to realise the cost savings and sustainability benefits the digital water meters will deliver for customers, the community and the environment.

“We are excited to partner with Avnet. As we look to the future, we need to build resilience into Australia’s water network to continue to respond to the challenges of water scarcity, a changing climate and growing population,” said Mr Elvins.

To support South East Water’s mass rollout, Avnet has established a dedicated water meter test lab at its Bayswater facility in Melbourne for thorough verification testing. These advanced meters will offer consumers near real-time data on water usage for improved management and conservation.

South East Water’s customer leak notifications saved around 683 million litres and customers $2.9 million (during 2023–24) through the identification of potential leaks on customer properties in near real time. The network leak monitoring program, using data from digital meters, enabled over 140 million litres of drinking water to be saved through the early identification and repair of water leaks in South East Water’s network.

Over the years, Avnet has been instrumental in providing South East Water with smart water meters and advanced solutions for remote telemetry trials, as well as tackling technical challenges associated with the integration of new technologies.

Avnet’s comprehensive support covers every step of the product lifecycle, from design to delivery, with deep technical and supply chain expertise. This collaboration with South East Water marks a significant step in Avnet’s journey in the smart water meter sector. It aligns with the company’s broader Internet of Things (IoT) strategy, advancing efforts to create a fully interconnected and sustainable world.

