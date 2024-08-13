UChicago Medicine And Loyal Partner For Directory Listings Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loyal, a healthcare technology company dedicated to enabling a healthier life for all, today announced its partnership with UChicago Medicine, a not-for-profit academic health system based on the campus of the University of Chicago in Hyde Park. UChicago Medicine will use Loyal’s Directory Listings solution to manage provider and location information with third-party website integration. This solution aims to ensure UChicago Medicine’s digital front door remains updated with current information for patients.

With healthcare consumerism on the rise, patients increasingly are seeking digital solutions to find and book care easily. To ensure patients can efficiently locate providers and care locations, health systems need technology to keep listings accurate and updated.

“Our goal is to help health systems effectively engage with their patients and improve health outcomes, and today, that requires a digital front door,” said Brian Gresh, President, Loyal. “We are proud to partner with UChicago to make sure their patients can find a provider or location for care in a way that works best for them.”

By using Loyal’s Directory Listings solution, health systems can manage provider information across third-party websites with direct integration and track impressions by action, location, and date range through a reporting dashboard.

“We have been focused on increasing access to UChicago Medicine’s high-quality care through geographic expansion and partnerships,” said Andrew Chang, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at UChicago Medicine. “Through this tool, we are ensuring patients and their families have access to accurate information so that they can easily find a provider at a convenient location and get the care they need.”

To learn more about Loyal’s solutions, visit loyalhealth.com.

About Loyal

Loyal is a healthcare consumer experience company solely dedicated to the betterment of patient care. As the preferred platform for improved care utilization used by the nation’s leading health systems and hospitals, Loyal’s AI-powered solution makes it easier for patients to connect and access care across their entire health journey, thereby driving loyalty with their trusted health provider. Streamline patients’ navigation of your health system and network of clinical services with LoyalHealth.com.