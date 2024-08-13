Future Flight Global Announces Planned Purchase of up to 116 Archer Midnight Aircraft Worth up to $580M

Archer and Future Flight Global have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the planned purchase of up to 116 Midnight Aircraft worth up to $580M (Photo: Business Wire)

Archer and Future Flight Global have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the planned purchase of up to 116 Midnight Aircraft worth up to $580M (Photo: Business Wire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. and Future Flight Global (FFG) today announced an agreement focused on the deployment of electric vertical take off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) services across top global markets.

The agreement includes the planned purchase by FFG of up to 116 of Archer’s Midnight aircraft, worth up to $580M. This brings Archer’s indicative order book to $6B.* The two companies are now working to formalize definitive agreements covering the intended aircraft purchases and strategic operating alliance, with nearly $5M in pre-delivery payments planned upon their completion.

Midnight, Archer’s electric vertical take off and landing aircraft, is designed to offer passengers a sustainable, low-noise and safe alternative to ground transportation. Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90 minute commutes by car in traffic with estimated 10–20 minute electric air taxi flights.

FFG, which has been under development for the past three years, is founded by members of the leadership team at Titan Aviation, including former CEO Karan Singh. Titan Aviation has been operating business jets under multiple air operator certificates worldwide for over two decades with deep experience catering to the world’s top executive travelers. FFG and Titan have a joint venture that will deploy and operate advanced air mobility assets globally.

Together, Archer and FFG plan to launch air taxi services in some of the largest markets globally, including Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

First, FFG will operate select routes within Archer’s planned air taxi service, leveraging Archer’s existing vertiport infrastructure network with partners such as Signature and Atlantic Aviation, and will collaborate with new vertiport partners to provide service in other high-demand locations.

Second, FFG will also seek to deploy Midnight to provide on-demand transit to their most high value clients——inclusive of corporations, hotels, governments and high net worth individuals.

To support these plans, Archer and FFG will work together on ecosystem development, infrastructure, regulatory engagement and demand generation.

“The aviation industry is on the cusp of its most exciting revolution in decades,” said Karan Singh, CEO and Founder of FFG. “We’re partnering with Archer to provide tailored, flexible aviation services to our top clients in some of the world’s most exciting destinations. Midnight’s versatility makes it well-suited to diverse routes and mission profiles, while also providing a world-class experience and operational efficiency that's attractive to our corporate clients.”

“This new agreement both grows our prospective order book to nearly $6B, and opens up Archer’s global reach to premium international markets,” said Andrew Cummins, Director of Business Development at Archer. “As our first private aviation partner, and with their deep ties in aviation and bold approach, FFG is positioned to be a new leader in modern aviation. Partnering with Karan and the team at FFG was an obvious choice and an ideal relationship for Archer.”

*Orders under the order book remain conditional, subject to the execution of further definitive agreements with each customer and the satisfaction of certain conditions. Order values represent the Company’s estimate based on an indicative $5M per aircraft price. This is only a prediction and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.

About Archer

Archer is a leader in the electrification of aviation. We are designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft that are necessary to power the next great transportation revolution. Our goal is for our proprietary technology to deliver unprecedented connectivity to the people and places across the most congested cities in the world.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About Future Flight Global

Future Flight Global (FFG) is a pioneer in the adoption, implementation, and integration of advanced air transportation. We deliver innovative, sustainable, and safe mobility solutions that seamlessly connect the world. FFG leverages its extensive knowledge of the aircraft operations ecosystem to drive advancements in this emerging industry and lead the third aerospace revolution.

www.futureflightglobal.com.

