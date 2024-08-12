Blue J Announces Generative AI Collaboration with RSM

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue J, the leader in generative artificial intelligence (AI) for tax experts, is pleased to announce today that they have expanded their relationship with RSM US LLP (“RSM”), the leading provider of assurance, tax, and consulting services for the middle market. RSM will expand its footprint with Blue J by implementing Ask Blue J into its tax practice.

“By embracing this generative AI tool, it further underscores that RSM is among the leading adopters of generative AI within tax practices across North America,” said Sean Erjavec, Chief Revenue Officer of Blue J. “We’re thrilled to be working in this expanded capacity with RSM – they are implementing the most innovative technology to provide real impact for their clients and practitioners. Their feedback has already helped to shape Ask Blue J into a more robust solution that provides value to critical elements of the research and drafting workflows. We’ll be focused on scaling those high-impact use cases through this expanded relationship with RSM.”

“Ask Blue J is an exciting technology because it enables the practitioner to remain in the driver’s seat of the analysis,” said Matt Talcoff, Partner, and Leader of RSM Washington National Tax practice. “Thoughtful functions are included to encourage and facilitate deeper analysis, not to replace or reduce it. We’ll continue to find new and impactful ways to leverage the technology, which has benefited our clients and staff alike. At RSM we strive to be compelling to our clients and to be digital by embracing new technologies to fulfill that promise.”

Ask Blue J, launched in 2023, accelerates the adoption of generative AI for tax through an extensive curated database of current US primary and secondary tax content, including news and commentary from Tax Notes.

