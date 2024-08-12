Astria Therapeutics Chooses Ypsomed’s YpsoMate as the Injection Device for STAR-0215 for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it has chosen Ypsomed as its partner for the development of an autoinjector for STAR-0215.

“With STAR-0215's profile, our goal is to develop a therapy that allows patients to choose an approach that works best for their lives with the option of infrequent three- and six-month administration,” said John Ruesch, Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technical Operations. “Our partnership with Ypsomed, a leading developer and manufacturer of injection systems, supports this goal through the planned development of an autoinjector that enables our vision for STAR-0215 to be a therapy that can effectively protect against HAE attacks while also having a very low burden of treatment and administration.”

Assuming regulatory approval, Astria plans to launch STAR-0215 with both the Ypsomed YpsoMate autoinjector and a pre-filled syringe, which would allow patients to choose the administration regimen that would work best for their lives. Astria believes that an autoinjector option is a great choice for STAR-0215 due to its ease of use, needle shielding feature, and STAR-0215's proprietary formulation that enables a quick injection with low risk of pain.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About YpsoMate:

The YpsoMate is a user-friendly two-step autoinjector. To inject, the cap is removed and then the device is firmly pushed on the patient’s skin. Visual and audible cues notify the patient of the start and end of the injection, and the needle is covered before and after the injection by a safety mechanism that protects against needle-stick injuries and ensures that patients do not see the needle. Furthermore, the autoinjector is based on Ypsomed’s carbon footprint reduction NetZero Program, which reflects a company-wide commitment to sustainability.

About Ypsomed AG:

Ypsomed is the leading developer and manufacturer of injection and infusion systems for self-medication and a renowned diabetes specialist. The company will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024. As a leader in innovation and technology, it is a preferred partner of pharmaceutical and biotech companies for pens, autoinjectors and pump systems for administering liquid medications. Ypsomed presents and markets its product portfolios under the umbrella brand mylife Diabetescare directly to patients, pharmacies, and hospitals as well as under Ypsomed Delivery Systems in business-to-business operations with pharmaceutical companies. Ypsomed is headquartered in Burgdorf, Switzerland. The company has a global network of production facilities, subsidiaries, and distribution partners. Ypsomed has around 2,500 employees worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.ypsomed.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

