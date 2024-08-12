St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, FedEx and PGA TOUR team up to help make cures possible for childhood cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seventy of the world’s top PGA TOUR golfers will tee off in Memphis on August 15 for the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, an event that has raised $65 million to benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® since 1970. As the charitable beneficiary of this event, St. Jude is supported by FedEx and the PGA TOUR during various events throughout the week, partnering through a shared drive to ensure that one day, childhood cancer will not exist.

This year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind has no shortage of celebratory events and fundraising events surrounding tournament play.

will highlight St. Jude patient artwork, with a limited number of souvenir caddie bibs for kids available for purchase at the PGA TOUR Pro Shop at TPC Southwind. PGA TOUR Wives Association Art Party sponsored by TUMI will connect the wives of PGA TOUR pros with St. Jude patients for an afternoon of creativity and fun. This will be the first patient Art Party during FedEx St. Jude Championship week since 2019. (Tuesday, Aug. 13)

fundraising concert and auction benefitting St. Jude will take place at The Peabody Memphis, with musical performances and a live auction. (Wednesday, August 14) Nearly 30 entertainers and athletes will participate in a private event, the Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am alongside St. Jude patients who excel at golf. (Thursday, August 15)

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is incredibly grateful to FedEx and the PGA TOUR for the tremendous support they have shown for St. Jude families year after year,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The FedEx St. Jude Championship brings together people from across the globe, demonstrating what’s possible when we come together, and put on display the very best of our beloved home city of Memphis. At St. Jude, we carry this same collaborative spirit as we work toward a world where no child dies from cancer or other life threatening diseases, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay for treatment.”

Thanks to events like the FedEx St. Jude Championship, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Fans can visit StJude.org/BirdiesAuction to bid on an exclusive autographed auction now through August 20.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.