Oxford Finance Provides $47 Million Credit Facility to Creative Solutions in Healthcare, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Finance LLC (“Oxford”), a leading specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to life sciences, healthcare services, healthtech, business services and SaaS companies worldwide, today announced the closing of a $47 million senior credit facility to Creative Solutions in Healthcare, Inc. (“Creative Solutions,” or “the Company”). Funds drawn at closing were used to finance the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities in Texas, totaling 228 beds. Additionally, the credit facility includes a substantial delayed draw commitment, providing the Company with the flexibility to finance future acquisitions.

Creative Solutions in Healthcare is a family-owned company, headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, with more than 170 long-term care communities throughout the state of Texas. The Company’s fundamental goal is to provide the highest quality of care to the Greatest Generation.

”Creative Solutions’ stellar reputation for compassionate care has led to robust growth throughout Texas,” said Tracy S. Maziek, head of healthcare services at Oxford. “We are thrilled to provide the Company with an innovative credit facility that will bolster its future acquisition plans.”

“We are very enthusiastic to have this opportunity with Oxford Finance,” said Gary Blake, president and chief executive officer of Creative Solutions in Healthcare. “This partnership is pivotal in making our investment strategy a reality.”

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance LLC is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences, healthcare services, healthtech, business services and SaaS companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to over 700 companies, allowing borrowers to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. Since 2002, Oxford has originated more than $13 billion in loans. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with additional offices serving the greater San Diego, San Francisco, Boston and New York City metropolitan areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com/

About Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Founded in 2000 by Gary and Malisa Blake, Creative Solutions in Healthcare is a family-owned company headquartered in Fort Worth, TX. It started with the first acquisition of Granbury Care Center and has grown to operate 170 long-term care communities throughout the state of Texas. Each location still runs on the founding principle, ‘a life lived for others is a life worthwhile’. Its mission is to provide the highest quality of care to aging adults, by investing in cutting-edge technology and embodying core values of Compassionate Clinical Care, Nutritious Meals, Enriching Lives, Valued Employees, and Unparalleled Cleanliness.