SaponiQx and InvivoGen Launch STIMULON Cultured Plant Cell QS-21 Adjuvant for Commercial Purchase

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus subsidiary, SaponiQx, a leader in saponin-based adjuvant production and discovery, today announced the availability of STIMULON™ cultured plant cell (cpc) QS-21 on InvivoGen’s international retail infrastructure. SaponiQx’s STIMULON QS-21 is a key adjuvant component in market-leading vaccines for shingles, malaria, and respiratory syncytial virus. CpcQS-21 is derived from a cultured plant cell source, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional QS-21 extracted from a limited supply of tree bark. This platform is designed to ensure a stable supply chain, uniform quality, scalable manufacturing, and reduced cost.

Key Highlights:

SaponiQx is enabling access to cpcQS-21 via InvivoGen, who will market the product to labs, academic institutions, and industry partners to study the applications and potential of this adjuvant.

via InvivoGen, who will market the product to labs, academic institutions, and industry partners to study the applications and potential of this adjuvant. Bolstering global supply chains by lessening the reliance on bark extract as the sole source for QS-21. SaponiQx’s scalable process now enables the pharma community to secure their supply chains through diversity of supply, making pandemic quantity vaccines more accessible.

by lessening the reliance on bark extract as the sole source for QS-21. SaponiQx’s scalable process now enables the pharma community to secure their supply chains through diversity of supply, making pandemic quantity vaccines more accessible. Innovating next generation adjuvant discovery by merging synthetic biology with AI and Generative Molecular Design. SaponiQx will discover and develop new saponin-based vaccine adjuvants to be uniquely paired with antigens to elicit the desired immune response for future health care solutions.

“We value our partnership with InvivoGen to bring cpcQS-21 to the market,” said Rebecca Kurnat, Head of Operations at SaponiQx. “SaponiQx's STIMULON cpcQS-21 offers a groundbreaking alternative to tree bark derived product, ensuring consistent availability of this critical vaccine adjuvant.”

cpcQS-21 is available now for purchase in 1, 5, and 25mg aliquots at www.invivogen.com.

About SaponiQx

Founded in 2021, SaponiQx, a subsidiary of Agenus Inc., stands at the forefront of saponin-based adjuvant discovery and manufacturing. Its mission is to provide scalable and affordable vaccine adjuvants to enhance global health. Its proprietary adjuvant, STIMULON QS-21, forms an integral part of the AS01 adjuvant used in several leading vaccines. STIMULON is a trademark of Agenus Inc., the parent company of SaponiQx Inc.