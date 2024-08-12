SaponiQx and InvivoGen Launch STIMULON Cultured Plant Cell QS-21 Adjuvant for Commercial Purchase

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus subsidiary, SaponiQx, a leader in saponin-based adjuvant production and discovery, today announced the availability of STIMULON™ cultured plant cell (cpc) QS-21 on InvivoGen’s international retail infrastructure. SaponiQx’s STIMULON QS-21 is a key adjuvant component in market-leading vaccines for shingles, malaria, and respiratory syncytial virus. CpcQS-21 is derived from a cultured plant cell source, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional QS-21 extracted from a limited supply of tree bark. This platform is designed to ensure a stable supply chain, uniform quality, scalable manufacturing, and reduced cost.
Key Highlights:
- SaponiQx is enabling access to cpcQS-21 via InvivoGen, who will market the product to labs, academic institutions, and industry partners to study the applications and potential of this adjuvant.
- Bolstering global supply chains by lessening the reliance on bark extract as the sole source for QS-21. SaponiQx’s scalable process now enables the pharma community to secure their supply chains through diversity of supply, making pandemic quantity vaccines more accessible.
- Innovating next generation adjuvant discovery by merging synthetic biology with AI and Generative Molecular Design. SaponiQx will discover and develop new saponin-based vaccine adjuvants to be uniquely paired with antigens to elicit the desired immune response for future health care solutions.
“We value our partnership with InvivoGen to bring cpcQS-21 to the market,” said Rebecca Kurnat, Head of Operations at SaponiQx. “SaponiQx's STIMULON cpcQS-21 offers a groundbreaking alternative to tree bark derived product, ensuring consistent availability of this critical vaccine adjuvant.”
cpcQS-21 is available now for purchase in 1, 5, and 25mg aliquots at www.invivogen.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties, concerning the development of vaccines and adjuvants. Refer to the Risk Factors in Agenus' latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for a detailed discussion of these risks.
About SaponiQx
Founded in 2021, SaponiQx, a subsidiary of Agenus Inc., stands at the forefront of saponin-based adjuvant discovery and manufacturing. Its mission is to provide scalable and affordable vaccine adjuvants to enhance global health. Its proprietary adjuvant, STIMULON QS-21, forms an integral part of the AS01 adjuvant used in several leading vaccines. STIMULON is a trademark of Agenus Inc., the parent company of SaponiQx Inc.