eSentire Expands Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Bring eSentire’s Award-Winning, 24/7 MDR and SOC Services to Organizations Across North America

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eSentire, a leading global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced it has expanded its partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. eSentire’s all-in-one, 24/7 multi-signal MDR and Security Operations Center (SOC) Services are now available to North American partners through TD SYNNEX.

eSentire’s MDR service combines its open, AI-powered Extended Detection and Response (XDR) cloud platform, 24/7 threat hunting and proven security operations leadership, enabling organizations of all sizes to anticipate, withstand and recover from cyberattacks across their entire attack surface, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

For TD SYNNEX customers, eSentire’s value-rich service bundles deliver unmatched value, including a remarkable 99% reduction in threat detection and containment times, compared to global averages; robust cybersecurity compliance; as well as extensive threat response capabilities, averaging 35 seconds to respond and 15 minutes Mean Time to Contain (MTTC). eSentire protects organizations of all sizes, acting as an extension of customer teams to offset their cybersecurity skills gap, meet compliance objectives, and reduce risk at a fraction of the cost of setting up their own SOC.

Benefits of adopting eSentire’s MDR and SOC Services include:

Rapid time to value, with service onboarding in only 14 days on average

Unlimited incident handling and 24/7 threat hunting as foundational service offerings vs add-ons

Complete attack surface coverage, driving deep, multi-signal investigation across network, endpoint, log, cloud, and identity sources with over 300 technology integration options

Expertise of eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU), a dedicated team of cybersecurity researchers and hands-on experts, who perform threat hunts, build new detection rules and operationalize threat intelligence to constantly harden customer defenses

Leadership in Generative AI, with its MDR for GenAI Visibility solution and its Insight Portal eSentire Investigator application, empowering every eSentire customer with investigation, response, and remediation tools through simple natural language interaction

Flexibility for end-users to bring their own technology subscription or partner with eSentire for a fully managed license and service, as organizations consolidate their service protection

24/7 support, delivering a MTTC active security threats of only 15 minutes, to reduce risk of downtime

As part of eSentire’s expanded relationship with TD SYNNEX, they have introduced new service offerings that include CrowdStrike endpoint and identity protection, coupled with eSentire’s 24/7 SOC and Managed Detection and Response support. Additional eSentire packages with its proprietary Atlas MDR Agent are also available.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With eSentire added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

“More than 90% of security spend goes through the partner ecosystem,” said Bob Layton, eSentire’s Chief Channel Officer. “That ecosystem of trusted partners, MSPs and advisors need simple, high-value offerings to serve their clients – eSentire and TD SYNNEX are providing frictionless solutions that snap-in to channel partner solutions and deliver unmatched cyber protection.”

Join eSentire at the TD SYNNEX SMB Connect Symposium in Las Vegas, August 13-15, 2024. Review eSentire’s service offering with TD SYNNEX here.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), protects the critical data and applications of 2000+ organizations in 80+ countries across 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats by providing Exposure Management, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services designed to build an organization's cyber resilience & prevent business disruption. Founded in 2001, eSentire protects the world's most targeted organizations, with 65% of its global base recognized as critical infrastructure, vital to economic health and stability. By combining AI-powered, open XDR platform technology, 24/7 threat hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire's award-winning MDR services and team of experts help organizations anticipate, withstand and recover from cyberattacks. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

