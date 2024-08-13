400th Cessna Citation Latitude joins Simmons Foods' fleet, reinforcing segment leadership

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced that it has delivered the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet to longtime Citation customer Simmons Foods, a family-owned and operated company since 1949, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Simmons Foods will utilize the new aircraft to enhance the efficiency of its company’s business travel, complementing its existing fleet of three Citation jets that are integral to managing operations across multiple locations.

The Cessna Citation Latitude midsize business jet is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“The delivery of the 400th Citation Latitude is a testament to the aircraft's superior design and a proud moment for our team,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations for Textron Aviation. “This milestone not only reinforces the Latitude's status as the leader in the midsize jet segment, but also underscores our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, setting new standards for comfort, efficiency and performance in the aviation industry.”

Certified in 2015, the Citation Latitude has been the world’s most-delivered midsize business jet for eight consecutive years and is a favorite with customers due to its reliability, versatility and impressive 2,700-nautical mile range.

With a flat floor cabin and ample space for nine passengers, the aircraft can fly nonstop between destinations such as New York and Los Angeles or Vancouver and Guatemala City. The Citation Latitude stands as the preferred choice among customers for a wide range of operations, including corporations, charter, personal travel, air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and numerous other specialized missions.

“Over the years, we’ve found that Citation jets mean business in every way. Our fleet of Citations has significantly enhanced our company’s operational capabilities, allowing us to serve our customers, employees and farmers more effectively,” said Todd Simmons, CEO, Simmons Foods. “Guided by our family values of integrity, respect, hard work and innovation, the Latitude's performance and reliability are a natural fit for our business.”

About the Cessna Citation Latitude

The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft’s class-leading take-off field length of 3,580 feet provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Inside, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category. With a flat floor and six feet of cabin height, innovation abounds with exceptional features designed throughout the aircraft.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.