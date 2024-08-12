AECOM selected as Lead Designer for the Bronx River Parkway Bridge Replacement Project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been selected as Lead Designer, as part of the Yonkers Contracting Company, Inc.-AECOM design-build team, for the replacement of two bridges along the Bronx River Parkway by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). The project aims to replace both bridges, built in 1951 and nearing the end of their service lives, with modern structures to enhance safety and improve resiliency and traffic flow between East Tremont Avenue and Bronx Park, a vital roadway serving tens of thousands of daily commuters. This contract is supported in part by over $200 million in funding provided through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The Bronx River Parkway bridge replacement project will serve a crucial role in meeting 21st century infrastructure demands and improving connections across boroughs,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global transportation business. “Our leading expertise in high performance, urban bridge projects across the globe position us well to support NYSDOT’s ongoing commitment to create a more resilient transportation network that connects communities, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.”

As the Lead Designer, AECOM will provide comprehensive design and engineering services to support the replacement and widening of the Bronx River Parkway South and Northbound bridges over East Tremont Avenue, East 180th Street, Morris Park Avenue and the NYC Transit Authority's 180th Street Rail Yard. The project will also incorporate a new shared-use path connecting cyclists and pedestrians to the Bronx River Greenway, along with a dedicated southbound exit ramp to East 177th Street aimed at alleviating traffic congestion. These new bridges will feature redundant steel girders, stainless-steel reinforced concrete decks, concrete piers, fewer bridge joints, and other enhancements designed to reduce long-term maintenance costs and strengthen resilience against the effects of climate change and severe weather.

“As NYSDOT modernizes critical roadway infrastructure, we’re proud to support them with deep expertise in resilient design and state-of-the-art BIM modeling technologies to help ensure a timely delivery and lasting local benefits,” said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East and Latin America region. “Our multi-decade track record of success with NYSDOT includes key highway improvements across New York City and encompasses some of the nation’s most impressive design-build projects, such as the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge—one of the largest bridge projects in New York state history.”

“We look forward to utilizing our vast transportation resources in New York including our award-winning bridge design expertise to help deliver these complex new structures,” said Wahid Albert, AECOM’s New York Metro Highway-Bridge market sector leader. “To address highly difficult construction and traffic maintenance requirements, our team has developed innovative design solutions that will result in providing safe, efficient, and durable structures for the 21st century.”

The project will also include the installation of new stormwater drainage facilities and updated curbs, ramps, and sidewalks to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Additionally, Morris Park Avenue from East 180th Street to Melville Street will be resurfaced, along with sections of the Bronx River Parkway adjacent to and between the bridges undergoing replacement.

