Fonterra and Superbrewed Food Collaborate to Advance Biomass Protein Technology

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global dairy co-operative Fonterra and natural ingredient manufacturer Superbrewed Food have teamed up to boost sustainable food production. The partnership combines Superbrewed’s biomass protein platform with Fonterra’s dairy processing, ingredients, and applications expertise to develop additional nutrient-rich, functional biomass protein. The collaboration addresses the rising global demand for protein, reflecting both companies' commitment to delivering sustainably sourced, functional proteins that meet customer and consumer needs worldwide.

The collaboration builds upon Superbrewed’s commercial launch of their patented biomass protein, called Postbiotic Cultured Protein. Postbiotic Cultured Protein is a non-GMO, allergen-free, nutrient-dense bacteria biomass protein that recently received US market green light from the FDA. In ingredient evaluations, Fonterra determined that the excellent function and nutrition of Postbiotic Cultured Protein complement dairy ingredients in food applications with growing consumer demand.

Additionally, Superbrewed demonstrated that its non-GMO, fermentation platform could be adapted to ferment other inputs. Thus, the multi-year joint effort seeks to develop new biomass protein solutions based on the fermentation of multi-feedstocks, including Fonterra’s lactose permeate, which is produced during dairy processing. The objective is to add value to Fonterra's lactose by converting it into high-quality, sustainable protein with Superbrewed's technology.

Bryan Tracy, CEO of Superbrewed Food, stated, "We are excited to be partnering with a company of Fonterra’s stature, as it recognizes the value in bringing Postbiotic Cultured Protein to market, and is a pivotal step towards expanding our offerings of biomass ingredients that further contribute to sustainable food production."

Chris Ireland, GM Innovation Partnerships commented, "Partnering with Superbrewed Foods is a fantastic opportunity. Their cutting-edge technology aligns with our mission to provide sustainable nutritional solutions to the world and respond to the global demand for protein solutions thereby creating more value from milk for our farmers."