Ameresco and the City of Somersworth Break Ground on New Hampshire’s First Landfill Solar Project to be Placed on a Superfund Site

The ceremonial event marking the beginning of construction was held at the location of the old Somersworth Sanitary Landfill. Pictured from left to right: City of Somersworth Mayor Matt Gerding, Congressman Chris Pappas, and Ameresco's Senior Project Development Manager Ryan Fahey. (Photo: Business Wire)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SOMERSWORTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and the City of Somersworth, today celebrated the groundbreaking of a major solar photovoltaic (PV) installation at the Somersworth Landfill. With attendance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the landmark event marked the commencement of the project, which will significantly boost the community’s sustainability efforts and repurpose City-owned land for renewable energy generation.

The solar PV project, with a capacity of 2,577 kW-DC / 1,992 kW-AC, is expected to generate 3,523,443 kWh in its first year, equating to over 67 million kWh over the next 20 years. This production is estimated to avoid 2,461 metric tons of CO2 annually, which is the equivalent to the annual electricity use of 486 homes, removing 586 gas-powered cars from the road, or the carbon sequestered by 2,874 acres of U.S. forests in one year.

“This Solar project is an important step towards increasing sustainability efforts in our Somersworth Community and aligns with other similar efforts in our Region and in our State,” said Mayor Matt Gerding of the City of Somersworth. “It is important that we collectively welcome green energy as another element of our collective energy portfolio. On behalf of the City of Somersworth, I want to express our excitement for this long-awaited groundbreaking as it repurposes City-owned land that otherwise had very limited use. I want to express my appreciation and sincere thanks for all the hard work, effort, and collaboration put forth by our City Council and City staff with Ameresco in reaching this public-private partnership that resulted in bringing this important Solar project to fruition. I also want to acknowledge the assistance of our regulatory partners, staff from the US EPA and NH DES, in their steadfast participation and support in moving this project to reality.”

Mayor Matt Gerding continued: “This is another example of Somersworth’s drive to continue its efforts to stand alongside our sister Communities in striving to improve upon our collective movement towards a greener, cleaner future.”

The energy produced by this project will be sold to the City of Somersworth under the state’s group net metering program. The project will pay the City a lease and a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT). The project has already received the necessary permits and approvals from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NH DES), with construction expected to begin mid to late August.

Jon Mancini, Senior Vice President of Ameresco, added: “We’re proud to partner with the City of Somersworth on this innovative landfill solar project. This initiative demonstrates the potential of repurposing land for renewable energy and enhancing landfills to become more sustainable. We’re excited to begin construction and contribute to the city’s bright clean energy future.”

The onsite groundbreaking event was attended by Congressman Chris Pappas, Mayor Matt Gerding, representatives from the EPA, NH DES, City of Somersworth officials, and Ameresco executives, who all gathered to commemorate this significant step towards a more sustainable future for the city.

