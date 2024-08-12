NTT DATA Named System Integrator Technical Advisor by the State of Idaho, Department of Health and Welfare

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced the company has been selected as the System Integrator Technical Advisory professional services contractor for the State of Idaho, Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW). The contract supports the modernization of the state's Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS), a key component of the IDHW’s overall mission to improve the health and well-being of the state’s residents.

"We're honored to support this crucial project for the state and the residents of Idaho who receive vital healthcare services through Medicaid,” said Dave Turner, Division President, State & Local Government and Education, NTT DATA. "We look forward to collaborating with IDHW staff to modernize the state’s MMIS capabilities to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of high-quality healthcare services."

NTT DATA has been a prominent provider of Medicaid consulting services for over three decades, serving more than 20 states. The company will collaborate closely with IDHW to provide strategic and technical expertise in several areas, including:

Strategic Planning and Design: NTT DATA will assist IDHW in developing a comprehensive technical framework for the modernization effort to include a standardized design for the development, integration, implementation and operational standards for the System Integrator Hub.

Integration and Implementation Support: NTT DATA will provide technical and operational recommendations and specifications for the architecture, design, and implementation of a state-led System Integration Hub to integrate the MMIS modules.

Data Management, Governance and Training: NTT DATA will develop and implement a comprehensive Data Governance Board, procedures and policies that help to ensure that IDHW's data is of the highest quality, accurate, consistent and secure. This will include training and support for IDHW staff.

