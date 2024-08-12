RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors Partners With Trevelino/Keller to Capitalize on its Momentum in the Roofing Industry

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Growth PR+Mkt agency, announced today its partnership with RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors (RAFTRx), a top-rated roofing and outdoor exterior solutions provider specializing in the insurance-claim sector. Trevelino/Keller supports RAFTRx with growth marketing, PR, web development and creative services.

Every day, RAFTRx and its portfolio of highly regarded, multi-regional brands are improving neighborhoods and communities through a network of trained, certified craftsmen living and working in the communities they serve. They bring home and commercial owners peace of mind by guiding them through the fractured insurance process while providing quality roofing construction, replacement and repairs. Their platform enables local brands to operate at scale by providing them with the means to source resources at a national level.

“There’s no shortage of roofing companies out there,” explains Gyner Ozgul, CEO at RAFTRx. “But there is a shortage of quality roofing experiences. Our solution accounts for quality craftsmanship and exceptional service to give customers a superior roofing experience. We’ve partnered with Trevelino/Keller to help bring consistency across our portfolio of brands and spread awareness of our best-in-class offerings.”

As a company, Trevelino/Keller brings more than 20 years of brand reputation, media strategy, growth marketing and creative services to its partnership with RAFTRx.

“RAFTRx is a quickly emerging brand with a big strategy to build a national organization from the local market up, all designed to address a fragmented market that struggles to serve the residential and commercial markets,” says Dean Trevelino, Co-CEO at Trevelino/Keller. “It’s a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to be able to leverage our breadth of integrated capabilities and experience in home and commercial.”

About RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors

Formed in 2023, RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors is a multi-regional, residential and commercial roofing and exterior solutions platform focused primarily on insurance-claim demand. Its companies use a differentiated direct-to-consumer selling model to provide customers with roofing and exterior services. RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors is headquartered in Duluth, GA with 24 offices across ten states. The current RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors portfolio of brands includes Perimeter Roofing, Humbled Roofing & Restoration, Regal Roofing, Blue Hammer Roofing and Mills Siding & Roofing. For more information, contact Marketing@raftrxroofing.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2B and B2C companies. Its solutions are built around helping companies achieve one of three outcomes -- go to market, brand relaunch or accelerate growth. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content to support those solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.