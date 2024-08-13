Xceedance Onboarded as the Strategic Partner of HDFC ERGO to Implement Duck Creek’s Full Suite of SaaS Core Insurance Delivery Systems in India

GURGAON, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HDFC ERGO General Insurance, India’s leading private-sector general insurance company, has onboarded Xceedance, a global provider of insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions for many of the world’s largest P&C insurance organisations, as the strategic partner to launch its Duck Creek Technologies SaaS core insurance delivery solutions across India.

The project involves implementing Duck Creek's comprehensive suite of cloud-native core insurance delivery applications, including policy, claims, billing, data insights, and other solutions, along with developing a front-end interface on a no-code platform. The initiative focuses on modernising and consolidating the insurer's products to enhance its market presence as it marks a significant advancement in the Indian insurance sector, introducing state-of-the-art technology and expertise. By leveraging its extensive global experience in operational support, technology, and data services, Xceedance aims to use Duck Creek’s out-of-the-box configurations and content to facilitate faster product rollout, empower intermediaries, and create a scalable platform that integrates seamlessly with external systems.

Amit Tiwari, President - EMEA & APAC at Xceedance, commented, "We are thrilled to be selected as a strategic partner for HDFC ERGO in this transformative journey. Our extensive insurance industry knowledge and proven experience with large-scale Duck Creek implementations across the globe have played a pivotal role in this selection. HDFC ERGO recognizes the importance of partnering with a team that brings technological expertise and a deep understanding of the insurance domain. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to make HDFC ERGO successful."

“At Duck Creek, our insurer customers are our north star, and we’re only as successful as they are. As such, our partners are an important part of guaranteeing the delivery of successful outcomes. Throughout our experience with Xceedance, having already partnered with them on a variety of global insurtech projects, they have continually displayed a great deal of commitment to delivering outstanding results for our customers, and we look forward to partnering with them again to assist HDFC ERGO to deliver more value to their customers in an ever-evolving world,” says Sudeep Chatterjee, Commercial Director India of Duck Creek Technologies.

This milestone in the Indian insurance sector is set to deliver innovative and efficient solutions to policyholders nationwide.

About Xceedance

Xceedance delivers insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations, and data solutions to many of the world’s largest P&C insurance organisations. With 3500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our rightshoring delivery model blends deep insurance domain knowledge with AI and next-generation technologies to provide localised services and digital-first platforms. We empower 150+ diverse clients, including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities, to navigate market challenges and propel business growth. For more information, visit www.xceedance.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.