EasyKnock Partners with Rehab Warriors to Support Veterans

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyKnock, a leader in residential sale-leaseback programs, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Rehab Warriors, an organization dedicated to training and empowering U.S. military veterans in the housing industry. This collaboration underscores EasyKnock's commitment to providing better opportunities for veterans and addressing the critical need for skilled professionals in the real estate sector.

We believe Veterans deserve better, and we want to be part of the solution. As a testament to this belief, EasyKnock and Rehab Warriors will pilot a fellowship program aimed at training veterans to work within EasyKnock’s operations group. This initiative will not only provide valuable skills and employment opportunities for veterans but also enhance EasyKnock's workforce with disciplined, dedicated, and experienced individuals.

Jarred Kessler, CEO of EasyKnock, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Veterans have given so much to our country, and it's our responsibility to give back. By partnering with Rehab Warriors, we're not only investing in their future but also strengthening our own team. The people who protect us will now help us build America with new and exciting products."

Andy Williams, Rehab Warriors CEO, added, "This partnership with EasyKnock is a significant step forward in our mission to empower veterans. The fellowship program will provide veterans with the training and opportunities they need to transition successfully into the civilian workforce. We're excited to see the impact this collaboration will have on the lives of our veterans and the housing industry as a whole."

Key Components of the Partnership:

Commitment to a Fellowship Program: EasyKnock will pilot a fellowship program to train veterans who complete the Rehab Warriors program, preparing them for roles within EasyKnock's operations group. Employment Opportunities: EasyKnock will actively seek to hire promising candidates from the fellowship program, providing veterans with meaningful and rewarding career paths. Building America Together: The partnership aims to integrate veterans into the workforce, helping to build America with innovative and exciting products from EasyKnock.

This initiative reflects EasyKnock's dedication to supporting those who have served our country, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to thrive in the next chapter of their lives.

About EasyKnock: EasyKnock is the first-to-market, home equity solutions platform company in the U.S. In 2023, EasyKnock announced the development of its platform, an extensive suite of products and services that will provide consumers alternative ways to buy and sell, finance new homes, and utilize their equity. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock helps U.S. homeowners unlock their financial freedom through non-loan programs. For more information about EasyKnock, please visit www.easyknock.com.

About Rehab Warriors: Rehab Warriors is a mission-driven organization dedicated to training U.S. military veterans in the housing industry. Through comprehensive programs, veterans gain the skills and knowledge necessary to transition into successful civilian careers within the real estate sector.