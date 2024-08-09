PICit A/S Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Arcadea Group

AARHUS, Denmark & TORONTO & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PICit A/S, a leader in port, rail, and intermodal logistics management software, announces its strategic growth investment from Arcadea Group, a preeminent, permanent-hold investor in global software businesses. The partnership with Arcadea Group will be focused on continuing strong growth in domestic and international markets, and accelerating product development.

Henrik Højen Andersen, CEO of PICit, will continue on in his role, and also retain a major equity stake in the business. Additionally, Karsten Gitter and Stig Rune Skaarup as well as the entire team at PICit will also continue on with the business.

Henrik Højen Anderson had this to say about the investment: “We believe that we have found the perfect partner in Arcadea Group, who will be able to contribute to PICit's future growth and development. Arcadea Group is a strong and experienced private equity firm, which will enable PICit A/S to develop the business faster and better with operational and strategic expertise from Arcadea.

Paul Yancich, Managing Director of Arcadea Group, added: “PICit is our second investment in Denmark since inception, and our fourth in the rail & logistics sector this year. Being highly active participants in the industry, we came to know about PICit via it’s world-class customer base and reputation in a landscape that is primarily characterized by horizontal providers or PE-owned assets. As we’ve learned in our other investments in the sector, customers prioritize long-term stability and aggressive product development, characteristics that we see in PICit and will work hard to further enhance over the decades to come.

Daniel Eisen, Managing Director of Arcadea Group, commented: “PICit A/S is a well-established company that is now ready to go to the next level. With strong organic growth and a customer-first culture, we are happy to support the company, its customers and team for the long-term.”

About PICit A/S

PICit is a leading provider of logistics software solutions. Located within the port of Aarhus, PICit provides a shared, real-time information platform that binds all transport parties together in an information network, creating a community of participants who benefit from PICit’s industry leading SaaS solutions.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, strongly growing software companies over extremely long durations. Based in Toronto and investing globally, Arcadea leverages its significant permanent capital base to focus exclusively on businesses with long-term potential and ambitions.