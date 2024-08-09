Dubai Launches Global Program to Empower Future Foresight Leaders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubai has launched a moonshot global initiative, ‘FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program’, aimed at developing the next generation of visionary leaders who will become future ready across various sectors. This initiative will strengthen their intellectual and experiential capacities, preparing them to lead with foresight and innovation mindset. The FEEL program aligns with Dubai’s strategy to enhance readiness for future challenges.

The four-week immersive program, hosted in Dubai—the global nexus of future foresight, design, and implementation—brings together world-renowned leaders from prestigious institutions around the world, institutions such as MIT, Yale, and Stanford. Participants will gain the essential tools of Futures and Foresight thinking, Critical Thinking, Leaderships Skills, and Longevity. This will help leaders navigate uncertainty, using critical thinking tools, with their health set as a priority.

The program offers hands-on experiences through exclusive field trips to Dubai's most advanced labs and innovation hubs, where participants will interact with groundbreaking technologies set to shape the future. These trips include, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai Police Innovation Center, Dubai Future Labs, and the Roads and Transport Authority, where they will see space innovation up-close, robots being built in Dubai, and experience self-driving cars and boats. In addition, they will be able to internalize and feel the impact of future advancements firsthand, exploring innovations such as glass capable of storing information for millennia, the 'liquid tree' that breathes life into our environment, the 'WakeCap' solution that revolutionizes workforce safety and productivity, rocket engines born from transformative algorithms, and the future of food: cultivated meat and lab-grown delicacies.

'FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program' is targeted towards mid-to-senior-level executives, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, policymakers, government officials, and specialists in various fields related to future design from around the globe.

Applications are now open until September 5, 2024. For further information and to apply, please visit https://www.dubaifuture.ae/en/feel.

*Source: AETOSWire