Kentucky Distillers’ Association Joins Prestigious World Spirits Alliance

KDA Board Chair Jes Pendergrass and KDA President Eric Gregory Discuss What It Means for KY Bourbon to Join the World Spirits Alliance

FRANKFORT, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the industry voice of Bourbon, America’s only native spirit, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) has been inducted into the prestigious World Spirits Alliance (WSA) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Since 1880, the KDA has represented the heart of the Kentucky Bourbon industry and its now 100+ members. As a WSA member, the KDA is proud to enter a new era recognized as the worldwide voice of Bourbon amongst global spirits leaders and benefit from increased industry collaboration.

The WSA is the international trade association for the industry and acts as a representative partner and interlocutor before international organizations like the World Trade Organization (WTO), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations (UN).

The WSA offers member producers and leading trade groups a platform to exchange best practices and collectively comment on issues of global relevance, particularly in the areas of free and fair trade and regulatory policy.

Helen Medina, CEO of the WSA, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Kentucky Distillers’ Association to the World Spirits Alliance. The spirits industry is a global powerhouse, contributing an impressive US$730 billion to the world’s GDP in 2022 and supporting 36 million jobs worldwide.

“Cooperation across the industry is imperative and the KDA is such an important voice, offering historic achievements and sustainable success. Together, we can achieve remarkable progress in promoting sustainable growth, responsible practices, and a unified vision for the future of the spirits industry.”

The KDA is proud to offer its resources to the prestigious membership rolls as well, KDA President Eric Gregory said. From record-breaking economic growth to tourism programming to member collaboration and connectivity, Kentucky Bourbon has elevated its presence and is helping spirits industry leaders from across the globe learn from its success.

“With a Bourbon economy that is stronger than ever, Kentucky Bourbon is a leading force respected across the globe,” Gregory said. “As Bourbon continues to gain more momentum each day, a seat at the world table allows our industry the opportunity to maximize our impact, tenfold.

“As the worldwide voice of Bourbon, we regularly consult with other industry leaders who look to our tourism, innovation and economic growth as benchmarks for success. We’re excited to continue to do that while also learning from others who are champions in their industry.

“The WSA is a powerful network and we are honored to be part of it.”

Learn more about the WSA at www.worldspiritsalliance.com.

Jessica Pendergrass, Chair of the KDA Board of Directors and General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at Heaven Hill, said she is proud to see Kentucky Bourbon cementing its place in the global spirits industry.

“As the global leader representing Kentucky Bourbon, the KDA is thrilled to sit at the table with our peers in the spirits industry as a member of the World Spirits Alliance. Through collaboration and partnership with other associations, the KDA is proud to share the history and heritage of Kentucky Bourbon and build on our collective success as we work together to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Founded in 1880, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association is the worldwide voice for Kentucky’s signature Bourbon and distilled spirits industry. Its diverse and growing membership produces the overwhelming majority of the world’s Bourbon, from historic, global brands to emerging micro distilleries that are fostering the next generation of the Commonwealth’s timeless craft. Kentucky Bourbon is a $9 billion economic engine generating more than 23,500 jobs and attracting over 2 million visits annually through the KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail® experience. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the KDA maintains an open membership policy, champions a strong commitment to the responsible and moderate consumption of spirits, and fights to curb underage drinking and drunk driving. Learn more at www.kybourbon.com and www.kybourbontrail.com

KENTUCKY BOURBON TRAIL®, BUILD YOUR OWN BOURBON TRAIL®, KBT®, BOURBON TRAIL™ and KENTUCKY BOURBON HALL OF FAME® are trademarks/service marks of the Kentucky Distillers' Association. Enjoy Bourbon like a true Kentuckian - Responsibly.