IS&S Receives Multi-Million Dollar Contract from Major Aerospace Company for Military Products

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) received a multi-million-dollar production order contract to supply its 19” Multifunction Display (MFD) with an Integrated Mission Computer on a Commercial Derivative platform in current use by several Foreign Militaries. Deliveries will begin immediately.

The IS&S 19” Multifunction Display is a versatile flat panel display with multi-touchscreen interface for commercial and military aircraft. This display can perform a variety of functions including data integration, displaying primary flight/navigation information, mission planning and execution and mission data display utilizing latest generation integrated processors which power the Mission Computer. IS&S has integrated the Display Unit (DU) and the Mission Computer into a single unit, reducing wiring needs allowing for easy installation.

“IS&S continues to develop new generations of increasingly sophisticated and technically advanced products delivering improved mission capability and performance to military operators,” IS&S CEO Shahram Askarpour stated. “We are pleased to begin deliveries on this contract and look forward to continuing our development of state-of-the-art products that increase automation, enhance the efficiency and safety of commercial and military operations.”

This marks the latest OEM contract for IS&S building on existing OEM programs with Pilatus Aircraft for the PC-24, Textron Aviation for the King Air 260/360 and The Boeing Company for the KC-46A, KC-767A and the T-7A.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of advanced avionic solutions. Its extensive global product reach and customer base span commercial and military markets, catering to both airframe manufacturers and aftermarket services for fixed-wing and rotorcraft applications. IS&S offers cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions while maintaining legacy product lines. The company is poised to leverage its experience to create growth opportunities in next-generation navigation systems, advanced flight deck and special mission displays, precise air data instrumentation, autothrottles, flight control computers, mission computers and software based situational awareness targeting autonomous flight. Supported by a robust portfolio of patents and the highest aircraft certification standards, IS&S is at the forefront of meeting the aerospace industry's demand for more sophisticated and technologically advanced products.

