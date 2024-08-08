ScanSource Acquires Resourcive

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced the acquisition of Resourcive, a leading technology advisor. Resourcive delivers strategic IT sourcing solutions to the mid-market and enterprise, advising clients on value creation strategies that are enabled by technology.

With the acquisition of Resourcive, ScanSource is creating a new Channel Advisory business to be a platform for the channel model of the future. This business is separate from ScanSource’s Intelisys business, the industry’s leading technology services distributor. Resourcive was founded in 2001 in Pelham, NY by Tom Gesky in an effort to create a symbiotic, strategic partnership with customers, enabling them to integrate new technologies, lower costs and increase profitability in order to drive business growth. Resourcive serves more than 300 customers in cloud, IoT, communications, contact center, networking, among other technologies with extensive experience supporting PE backed and public companies.

“When ScanSource announced their strategy to acquire advisors, we were convinced that our management team was ideally suited to play a key role in leading this new business,” said Tom Gesky, Founder and CEO, Resourcive. “Being a part of the ScanSource team will allow us to greatly expand the resources and capabilities we can provide to our customers. I’m proud of the leadership team we have in place, led by Kyle Hall, Kyle Gotzman and Nick Creasey, and I’m excited to see them continue to grow the company under ScanSource’s ownership.”

The Resourcive team will report into Mark Morgan a 21-year ScanSource Executive, who has been named President of ScanSource Channel Advisors. Morgan led the research and acquisition teams when ScanSource acquired Intelisys in 2016.

“The Resourcive leadership team knows what it takes to build a successful advisory business,” said Morgan. “Resourcive has grown faster than the industry average, at double-digit rates, and remains committed to creating value and enabling growth for their customers.”

“We are thrilled to join the ScanSource team,” said Kyle Hall, President, Resourcive. “Having access to more resources will serve as a springboard for continued growth, enabling us to help our customers take their business to the next level and deliver on what our vision of a Technology Value Creation Partner can and should be.”

For more information on Resourcive, please visit www.resourcive.com. The acquisition closed on August 8, 2024, and the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Resourcive

Founded in 2001, Resourcive is a Technology Value Creation Partner focusing on the sourcing and implementation of technology solutions and services that drive business forward. We deliver strategic IT sourcing solutions to the mid-market and enterprise, advising clients on value creation strategies enabled by technology. Resourcive’s focus on cloud, connectivity, voice, TEM, managed services, and security solutions offers our clients and partners a breadth of expertise and experience to deliver their desired business outcomes.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2024 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.