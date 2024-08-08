Lumifi’s Managed Detection and Response Services Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumifi Cyber, Inc. (Lumifi), a next-generation leader in the cybersecurity space, announces the availability of their Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Lumifi customers can now use the trusted and productive Azure cloud platform, with security tools Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Lumifi’s MDR services on Azure Marketplace empower organizations to significantly enhance their cybersecurity posture. By integrating continuous automated threat hunting with orchestration and response, Lumifi provides proactive managed cybersecurity services that ensure comprehensive protection for businesses nationwide against ransomware and emerging security threats.

“With our MDR services now available on Microsoft Azure, we can give our customers the choice to enhance their security posture on the cloud platform that best suits their needs,” said Grant Leonard, Field CISO at Lumifi. “This reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to protect themselves and their customers in an ever-evolving cyber threat environment.”

Microsoft provides the only security platform with fully integrated, native-level support between XDR and SIEM. Microsoft Sentinel offers scalable, cloud-native SIEM performance with advanced Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) capabilities in one place, while Microsoft Defender for Endpoint enables automation through highly customizable detection and response workflows.

“Our MDR services added to the Azure Marketplace is a significant milestone for Lumifi,” said Michael Malone, CEO and Founder at Lumifi. “Not only are we able to expand our reach, but we can deliver our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions in a more accessible, scalable, and easy way.”

To learn more about Lumifi’s MDR services with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft Sentinel and its capabilities on Azure Marketplace, please visit: https://www.lumificyber.com/partners/technology-partners/microsoft/

ABOUT LUMIFI CYBER INC:

Lumifi Cyber Inc. (Lumifi) is the only next-generation managed detection and response (MDR) services provider that provides Fortune 500-grade security for companies of all sizes at an affordable monthly price. Lumifi’s cutting-edge platform combines continuous automated threat hunting with orchestration and response, pairing this with a proactive managed cybersecurity service to deliver continuous end-to-end protection for businesses nationwide against ransomware and the latest security threats. Lumifi’s state-of-the-art Security Operations Center is staffed by our team of US-based analysts, ex-military and former DoD security experts with dozens of security certifications to monitor and manage customer environments continuously. For more information, visit www.lumificyber.com.