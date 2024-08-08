Two New Sales for Knightscope’s Emergency Communications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces two new contracts for its emergency communication systems.

A Colorado ski resort purchased a K1 Call Box for one of its ski lifts along with a Full-Service Maintenance Plan (“FSMP”) and the Knightscope Emergency Management System (“KEMS”) software that will monitor the status and activity of the device. The initial installation will be used to gauge future expansion at the client’s other resort locations throughout northwestern Colorado.

A southern California municipality expanded their agreement with Knightscope by adding Installation and FSMP for its 10 K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones.

KEMS sends out immediate text/email notifications whenever a help button is pressed for an added measure of safety. The cloud-based application also provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Alerts concerning issues, real-time error detection/diagnostics, and system performance statistics are delivered to the client to maximize system operation and usability. The FSMP ensures the highest levels of reliability and ‘up-time’ for these critical points of communication needed to summon help in a time of crisis or distress for all clients.

Knightscope’s Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, and Apoorv S Dwivedi, EVP and CFO, will deliver a pre-recorded video update at the top of the meeting to cover Q2 2024 performance followed by a live question and answer session with supporters, investors and analysts in an intimate online forum with no moderator.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 11am Pacific Time / 2pm Eastern Time. Those interested in attending must RSVP here. The pre-recorded portion of the Town Hall presentation will be posted at www.knightscope.com/rise upon conclusion of the event.

Any and all information shared during the Second Quarter Town Hall and included in the Q2 2024 10-Q should be considered in full context of the Company’s recent regulatory filings and risk factors available at ir.knightscope.com.

