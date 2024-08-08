U.S. Department of Air Force Awards $4.1 Million Contract to Hypori for Workspace Anywhere Program

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hypori, the leading cybersecurity SaaS provider enabling bring-your-own-device (BYOD) capability and zero-trust access via any mobile device, has been awarded a $4.1 million contract by the United States Department of Air Force (DAF). Under this contract, Hypori will launch the DAF Workspace Anywhere program, providing 10,000 licenses of Hypori Halo and building out a secure IT environment on the Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Amazon Web Service (AWS) GovCloud.

The DAF Workspace Anywhere program uses Hypori Halo to provide Airmen, Guardians, civilians, and contractors the convenience of easy, one-app access to DoD365 services and the ability to digitally sign documents from their personal smartphone or tablet. Users can be confident that their personal data is inaccessible to the government and is secure against being wiped or seized in the event of a breach or incident. Rigorously tested and proven secure, Hypori Halo preserves user privacy and empowers remote connectivity without requiring a common access card (CAC) or putting sensitive data at risk.

“It is an honor to expand our efforts with the Air Force and Space Force following the successful completion of their pilot program,” said Hypori President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jared Shepard. “This contract highlights our commitment to providing innovative, secure solutions that meet the mission-critical needs of our nation’s defenders. We are excited to support the Air Force and Space Force with our advanced BYOD capabilities, ensuring their personnel can stay connected and operational without compromising security or service member privacy.”

Hypori Halo meets the highest security standards and compliance requirements, including DoD IL5, ensuring robust protection of sensitive military data. Enrollment for the Air Force/Space Force Workspace Anywhere program opens in Fall 2024; service members can join the waitlist today. To learn more and to join the waitlist, please visit hypori.com/afsf-workspace-anywhere.

About Hypori

Hypori is a SaaS company empowering customers to work confidently in Hypori Halo, an app-accessible, secure workspace delivering zero-trust access to controlled data from any smartphone or tablet. A bring-your-own-device (BYOD) workspace solution, Hypori Halo frees organizations from managing hardware, reduces security risks with no data stored on the physical device, and provides 100% separation of corporate and personal data preserving end-user privacy. Hypori Halo is a HIPAA-compliant, National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Common Criteria and National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solution for Classified (CSfC) product. CMMC-compliant, Hypori supports GDPR and is suitable for Federal, Defense Industrial Base (DIB), and commercial enterprises.