Catalyze Launches First Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project in the Bronx

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyze, a fully integrated developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP) of distributed renewable energy assets, today announced the launch of its first standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in the Bronx, New York. This is one of the first megawatt-scale BESS projects to be completed and fully approved through New York City’s updated permitting process for battery energy storage.

The project will leverage incentives from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to provide electricity to the grid under the Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VDER) stack arrangement. Already operational, the project is currently dispatching electricity to the grid to manage heightened seasonal peaks in demand. The project features 4 Tesla MegaPacks, with a total size of 4.29 MW / 8.58 MWh. The construction-to-operation timeline was achieved in record time, 171 working days.

“ This project represents Catalyze’s commitment to innovation, further expanding our expertise in BESS technology,” said Jared Haines, CEO of Catalyze. “ New York will require a host of renewable energy solutions to meet its ambitious climate goals, and we are proud to continue working with local officials to deploy renewable energy projects across the state.”

This project aligns with New York’s goal of installing six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, and New York City’s objective of reducing GHG emissions by over 80% by 2050. This project also builds on Catalyze’s growing presence in New York. Catalyze recently secured $100 million in financing from NY Green Bank and announced two projects in the state reaching operation in the past year, in Lancaster and Amherst.

About Catalyze

Catalyze is a fully integrated developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP) of distributed renewable energy assets. By combining its proprietary technology, financial strength, and expertise in rooftop solar, community solar, and batteries, it delivers standardized, yet configurable systems that meet their partners’ unique needs. These offerings enable commercial and industrial property owners, operating companies, and their customers to extract greater value from their assets, take increased responsibility and ownership of their energy profile, and ultimately become part of the clean energy transition. Catalyze owns two proprietary technologies – REenergyze, an origination-to-operations software integration platform that helps accelerate and scale the nationwide adoption of commercial and industrial solar and storage, and SolarStrap, a proprietary mounting technology to install rooftop panels. To learn more, visit www.catalyze.com.