Core-Mark Selects Blue Yonder To Digitally Transform Its Category Management Strategy

WESTLAKE, Texas & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convenience retailers need solutions to better plan their space and floor layouts to determine local assortments that attract and retain customers. That’s why Core-Mark, a leader in fresh solutions for the convenience store industry, is integrating Blue Yonder Category Management solutions entirely to Blue Yonder’s SaaS – completing the digital transformation of its space and floor offerings. The project will be implemented by Blue Yonder Global Professional Services.

Core-Mark has utilized Blue Yonder’s SaaS solutions in its operations in the West, Southwest, and Eastern regions and was looking to upgrade its category management capabilities in the Midwest region to the cloud to fully digitalize its space and floor offerings, consolidate its toolset for planning staff, and standardize the services offered to its customer base.

“Our goal is to offer intelligent assortment and space planning insights to our small to medium-sized c-store customers to help them succeed,” said Jim Hachtel, director, Category Management, Core-Mark. “To achieve this, we need to offer solutions that automate cumbersome tasks and provide robust recommendations to optimize their sales. Blue Yonder is the leader in category management, so we are leveraging their capabilities to expand our use of their cloud solutions. As a result of this initiative, we expect to extend the benefits we have been experiencing for the last five years with Blue Yonder’s cloud tools to our entire U.S. customer base.”

By expanding the utilization of Blue Yonder's SaaS-based Category Management solutions, Core-Mark will unlock several new capabilities, such as enhanced automation through Blue Yonder Planogram Generator and the ability to target strategies based on optimized store groupings through Channel Clustering.

“By standardizing and enhancing their merchandising offerings, Core-Mark will improve the speed and intelligence of their services, driving greater sales performance for their customers from coast-to-coast. This will strengthen their market position and enable further business scaling,” said Vince Beacom, president, Global Retail, Blue Yonder. “We are excited to have been chosen to help them on this transformation and look forward to further engagements together.”

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.Core-Mark.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. www.blueyonder.com

