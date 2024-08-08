Vision Products Selected as Sole Supplier for Naval Aviation Systems Consortium’s HMD Program

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision Products (www.visionproducts.llc), a leading developer of advanced head mounted displays and digital night vision systems, has been selected as the exclusive supplier for the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium's (NASC) Micro-Displays and Optics for Future Naval Helmet Mounted Displays program. This prestigious selection underscores Vision Products' innovative capabilities and commitment to enhancing naval aviation display technology.

Vision Products will collaborate closely with the NASC and Vision Products' partners to develop a high-resolution, daylight-readable, color helmet-mounted display (HMD) designed to meet the rigorous demands of naval aviation. This partnership aims to significantly improve situational awareness and operational effectiveness for naval aviators.

" We are honored to be chosen as the sole supplier for this critical program," said Dr. Michael Browne, President of Vision Products. "Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of head mounted display technology, and this opportunity allows us to leverage our expertise to support the next generation of naval helmet-mounted displays. The wide field of view, high-resolution, daylight-readable, color HMD we are developing will provide unparalleled clarity and performance, enhancing mission success and safety for our naval aviators."

Bradley Schieferdecker, Aircrew Combat Effectiveness Branch Head at PMA-202, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, " We are looking forward to working with Vision Products on this important initiative. Their proven track record in advanced optics and micro-displays makes them an ideal partner for developing a daylight-readable display that meets the unique needs of naval aviation."

Vision Products has a longstanding history of delivering cutting-edge head mounted display solutions for defense and commercial applications. The company's expertise in high-resolution displays, digital night vision, wide field of view displays, and advanced optics has positioned it as a leader in the industry.

About Vision Products

Vision Products, LLC is a premier developer and manufacturer of advanced display systems for military, aerospace, and commercial applications. With a focus on innovation and quality, Vision Products delivers state-of-the-art solutions, including high-resolution displays, digital night vision, and wide field of view displays, that enhance performance, safety, and mission success.

Our products include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; digital night vision products; and the development of systems for medical applications. For more information, visit www.visionproducts.llc.

NAVAIR Public Release SPR-2024-0505. Distribution Statement A – “ Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited”.