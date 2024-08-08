Empowered Systems and FiscalNote Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand and Enhance Third-Party Risk Management Solutions

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empowered Systems, a premier B2B software provider specializing in integrated risk and compliance solutions, and FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), a leader in policy and global intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership which will integrate FiscalNote’s Risk Connector, Copilot for Global Intelligence, and Dragonfly into Empowered Systems' Connected Risk™ platform, creating an unparalleled third-party risk management solution.

Connected Risk™ Platform: Empowering Comprehensive Risk Management

Empowered Systems' Connected Risk platform is designed to address the complexities of third-party risk management. Integrating FiscalNote’s Risk Connector, Global Intelligence Copilot, and Dragonfly Geopolitical Intelligence will allow customers to seamlessly access data and content from these three leading products in a common visual environment within the Empowered Systems platform - providing users with a one-stop, holistic view of regulatory compliance and geopolitical risks and threats. This integration will ensure that businesses can navigate the increasingly complex risk environment with confidence, safeguarding operations and enhancing resilience.

FiscalNote’s portfolio of industry-leading Global Intelligence offerings are already the go-to products of choice for intelligence, risk, and security professionals at many of the world’s leading companies. This strategic partnership allows FiscalNote to deliver the same critical insights to a broader range of business functions and customers within risk and compliance teams - presenting opportunities to expand the Company’s customer base, accelerate growth, and drive revenue.

As a result of this partnership, Empowered Systems’ Connected Risk Platform will be optimized to include:

FiscalNote Risk Connector : Leveraging AI to Transform Risk Management

FiscalNote Risk Connector harnesses the power of AI and data analytics to provide comprehensive, real-time insights into potential risks across an organization’s entire web of relationships. By mapping and continuously monitoring third-, fourth-, and fifth-party relationships, Risk Connector helps enterprises anticipate, understand, and mitigate operational, regulatory, and reputational risks. This solution offers automated mapping of suppliers, vendors, and stakeholders, ensuring proactive risk management through early warnings and auditable insights.

Dragonfly provides actionable security and geopolitical risk intelligence through its Security Intelligence & Analysis Service, and was recently awarded the top band for ‘Global Political Risk’ in Chambers & Partners Crisis and Risk Management Guide . Dragonfly will integrate its detailed and objective country and city risk ratings into the Connected Risk platform. Covering 24 risk typologies across political, security, cyber and operational risks, these will enable Empowered Systems clients to accurately track and assess the country risk exposure of their third parties.

FiscalNote’s recently introduced Copilot for Global Intelligence is an ‘always-on’, constantly curated AI assistant that empowers users to more efficiently and effectively find the critical information they need from the Company’s portfolio of renowned geopolitical and intelligence products – providing an essential tool for security, policy, strategy, and intelligence teams across major corporations, worldwide organizations, and governments. The Copilot serves as a trusted ally for decision makers and executives, offering real-time intelligence and decision support based on insights from over 1,500 experts, 50,000 reports, and more than 18,000 risk ratings. Designed around the specific needs of customers, the Copilot delivers tailored insights and actionable data from an expansive database of world-class data within seconds - spanning content across its geopolitical, macroeconomic, and security and risk portfolio, comprising Oxford Analytica, FrontierView, and Dragonfly.

Andy Markle, Chief Revenue Officer of Empowered Systems, said, “This partnership represents a significant advancement in our mission to deliver best-in-class risk management solutions. By incorporating FiscalNote’s cutting-edge AI and geopolitical intelligence capabilities, we are enhancing our platform’s ability to provide deep, actionable insights that protect our clients’ operations and strategic interests.”

“Our partnership with Empowered Systems is another step forward in our strategy to accelerate growth by expanding the reach of our unique data and AI,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “With a trusted global partner and risk management leader in Empowered Systems, FiscalNote is well-positioned to provide key insights for the most critical risk, compliance, and supply chain decisions companies have to make each day. As the world becomes even more volatile and geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, it is essential for these functions to access and leverage FiscalNote’s award-winning sources of dependable and actionable strategic and tactical intelligence. We are excited to launch this partnership and look forward to the results it will bring.”

About Empowered Systems

Empowered Systems delivers the world’s most capable GRC and ESG application automation software globally, every single day. For over 25 years, to more than 500 Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Empowered Systems powers the world’s most complex business needs with ease. With award-winning GRC and ESG solutions delivered on the highly configurable Connected Risk platform.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leader in policy and global intelligence. By uniquely combining data, technology, and insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Dragonfly, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.