Willdan Selected for $102 Million Energy Savings Contract for Nation’s 5th Largest School District

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Clark County School District – the fifth largest school district in the United States – has selected Willdan for a $102 million contract to deliver energy-saving projects across 204 schools. The retrofits and upgrades will save the District an estimated $170 million in lifetime energy savings and an estimated $700,000 in annual operations and maintenance costs.

This contract marks the second phase of projects that Willdan will implement for the District, encompassing approximately double the square footage and energy savings, compared to the first phase. Willdan has engaged more than 200 local subcontractors to deliver this contract, with about 30% certified as Minority- or Women-Owned Business Enterprises. Willdan helped the District secure more than $6 million in external funding, including $3 million in federal tax benefits.

“We’re pleased to expand our work with Clark County School District, helping to reduce their energy footprint and lower their operational costs,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “Projects like these demonstrate our expertise in helping educational institutions save money and lower carbon emissions. We look forward to transferring knowledge to the local community through STEM education initiatives that benefit both students and faculty.”

About Clark County School District

The Clark County School District (CCSD) educates 300,000 southern Nevada children. As the fifth largest district in the United States, the Clark County School District includes a variety of urban and rural settings in the most populous region of Nevada. With nationally recognized Magnet Schools and Career & Technical Academies, an online secondary school, and several International Baccalaureate programs for K-12 students, CCSD offers many exciting choices for families and, as the largest employer in Nevada, many career opportunities for its employees and community.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

