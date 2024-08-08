Harver Announces 2024 LIFT Award Honorees

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harver, the industry leading hiring solution helping organizations optimize their talent decisions, today announced recipients of its annual Leading Innovators For Talent (LIFT) Awards, honoring individuals within the HR talent community for their excellence in equitable, technology-driven hiring efforts.

The Harver LIFT Awards honor individuals who are innovating in the HR space, strategically leveraging technology, and advocating for creative, human-centered approaches to talent acquisition and management.

Honorees include:

Matthew Allen, ROI Solutions, a Connexus Resource Group Company

Emma Blixt, Circle K

Alexandra Cohen, Blackstone

Mary Susan Costa, Working Solutions

Kristie Crespo, Gainwell Technologies

Ashley Diotte, Gainwell Technologies

Erica Dumont, KellyConnect

Marlin Gayfield, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc.

Rhonda George, TaskUs

Jeremy Grigaitis, IntouchCX

Anna McCord, Gainwell Technologies

Sarai Nieves, Gainwell Technologies

Claudia Pires, Qualfon, Inc.

Gregg Riefenstahl, Penske

Asma Sultana, Alorica

Jonathan E. Thompson, Johns Hopkins University

Rain Villagonzalo, Qualfon, Inc.

2024 LIFT Award honorees are trailblazers, helping their organizations make better-informed hiring decisions using science and data. In recognizing the honor, LIFT Award recipients shared their thoughts on their proudest work and how advanced technology is positively impacting talent acquisition strategy and processes

“I am particularly proud of my role in enhancing our technology partnerships, such as our collaboration with Harver, which has significantly optimized our recruitment processes and allows us to screen candidates at scale using scientifically proven assessments,” said Jeremy Grigaitis, Senior Director of Global Tools & Sourcing at IntouchCX.”

“We are thrilled to recognize these driven and passionate HR leaders for their innovations in talent acquisition, talent development, and DE&I,” said Steve Martin, Chief Executive Officer at Harver. “The inaugural honorees exemplify the power of innovative TA technology, science, and data in helping hire better, faster, and more inclusively.”

Congratulations to this year’s winners. To learn more about the 2024 Harver LIFT Awards, the honorees, and their advice for tackling tech-driven talent acquisition, please visit the Harver website.

