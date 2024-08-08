Planet Partner BeZero Leverages Planet Imagery and Forest Carbon Products to Inform Independent Carbon Ratings

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, has been working closely with BeZero Carbon, a global ratings agency for carbon markets. Through this partnership, BeZero provides solutions powered by Planet data that enable market participants to manage risk in their investments, transactions and carbon claims.

BeZero was the first partner to access Planet’s Forest Carbon Diligence product, which provides global 30-m time series of tree height, canopy cover, and forest carbon stocks. This data is already enhancing BeZero’s methodologies, feeding into its dynamic baselines and monitoring for forest projects.

Later this year, Planet is set to release its Forest Carbon Monitoring product, offering partners and customers satellite-derived forest data on an individual tree level at 3-m resolution. BeZero has exclusive early access to this product, with scientists from both organizations working closely on testing and evaluation.

“Planet has built a time series of forest carbon products, available at your fingertips anywhere in the world. Combining airborne LiDAR, satellite imagery, and artificial intelligence, we deliver these thoroughly validated data feeds to partners like BeZero,” said David Marvin, Planet’s Product Lead for Forest Ecosystems. “With BeZero’s insights, sustainability leaders can make confident and data-backed decisions in carbon crediting and financing.”

Earlier this year, BeZero integrated Planet’s quarterly Basemaps into its ratings platform, providing up-to-date, cloud-minimized imagery captured by the world's largest fleet of over 200 Earth observation satellites. BeZero’s platform customers can make swift side-by-side comparisons in and around carbon projects, all the way back to 2016.

“BeZero is leveraging the latest geospatial technology to build unique solutions for carbon ratings,” shared Dr. Phil Platts, VP of Geospatial and Earth Observation at BeZero. “We are excited that our scientists have exclusive access to the world’s first global 3-m forest carbon datasets, and look forward to sharing these insights with our clients through our ratings and platform.”

In June, BeZero hosted a webinar with industry experts from BeZero, Planet, ERM, and Chevron, to share how Planet’s satellite data and BeZero’s analytics are providing tangible insights for companies looking to engage in the voluntary carbon market. This collaborative event highlighted the future of geospatial technology, artificial intelligence, and data-informed decision making in carbon markets.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter).

About BeZero

BeZero is the carbon ratings agency. Its ratings and risk products equip world-leading organisations with the knowledge, tools and confidence to make better climate decisions. Its aim is to scale investment in environmental markets that deliver a sustainable future.

Visit bezerocarbon.com and follow BeZero on LinkedIn and X to learn more.