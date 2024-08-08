MessageGears achieves Google Cloud Ready -- BigQuery Designation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MessageGears, the leading data activation and engagement platform for enterprise brands, today announced it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation. The native integration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery provides marketers with direct access to data in the BigQuery environment. The integration empowers businesses to build a composable Customer Data Platform (CDP) centered around BigQuery, in turn offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional packaged CDP solutions. This composable setup leverages BigQuery’s capabilities to manage and analyze large datasets while keeping data at rest. Additionally, the integration supports advanced audience segmentation and real-time data activation through MessageGears for personalized customer engagement.

“Our partnership and native integration with Google Cloud via the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation extends our efforts to provide enterprise marketers with direct access to the data in their data warehouse environment,” said Caroline Nash, Director of Partnerships at MessageGears. “We know how invaluable it is for big brands to have efficient and secure real-time data access when it comes to creating successful campaigns that drive customer loyalty and activity.”

BigQuery is a fully managed, AI-ready data analytics platform that helps organizations maximize value from data and is designed to be multi-engine, multi-format and multi-cloud.

The native BigQuery integration with MessageGears enables:

Advanced segmentation : Leverage BigQuery's analytics capabilities to create detailed customer segments based on complex criteria.

: Leverage BigQuery's analytics capabilities to create detailed customer segments based on complex criteria. Cross-channel campaigns : Coordinate and execute campaigns across multiple channels (email, SMS, push) using data housed in BigQuery.

: Coordinate and execute campaigns across multiple channels (email, SMS, push) using data housed in BigQuery. Real-time personalization : Use real-time data to tailor messages and offers to individual customers based on their latest interactions and behaviors.

: Use real-time data to tailor messages and offers to individual customers based on their latest interactions and behaviors. Data privacy and security : Maintain full control over customer data, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations by keeping Personally Identifiable Information (PII) within the secure BigQuery environment.

: Maintain full control over customer data, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations by keeping Personally Identifiable Information (PII) within the secure BigQuery environment. Extensibility across the tech stack: Leverage a large marketplace of powerful Google Cloud technologies enabled by this composable architecture.

Enterprise brands continue to invest in their internal data platform using a cloud data warehouse and seek to avoid the duplication and movement of data throughout their martech stack.

According to Gartner®, “Large enterprises increasingly leverage a cloud-based data warehouse for enterprise customer data: 70% of respondents to our 2023 survey had deployed a cloud-based data warehouse, and 16% were in the process of doing so.”

MessageGears provides real-time access directly to these data warehouses without moving or copying data to ensure timely insights for immediate action and response. Native integration with modern data warehouses like BigQuery changes the way enterprise brands engage with their customers, creating more efficient, effective and secure processes. It’s also changing the way marketing and IT teams work together, enabling more alignment and collaboration while simultaneously reducing workloads for both teams.

Enterprises like Expedia, Chewy and KAYAK leverage MessageGears to know and understand how their customers are behaving to fully engage their customers at all stages of the journey. To learn more about how MessageGears can help you take advantage of your data warehouse, go to messagegears.com.

Gartner, A Guide to What Is — and Isn’t — a Customer Data Platform, 16 May 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About MessageGears

MessageGears is a data activation and engagement platform that empowers enterprises to leverage their entire data set for seamless communication across multiple channels, including email, SMS, mobile and hundreds of third-party platforms. Our mission is to facilitate efficient and secure data access without the need for moving, copying or syncing. Founded with the goal of providing enterprise brands with direct access to their data, MessageGears’ composable approach eliminates latency, mitigates security risks and reduces costs associated with traditional ESPs, CDPs and marketing clouds. Leading enterprises like Expedia, Chewy and Kayak trust MessageGears to manage and activate their customer data across diverse tech stacks. Discover how we drive ROI at messagegears.com.