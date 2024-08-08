Cacheflow Launches Revenue Recognition to Simplify Accounting and Automate Financial Reporting

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Cacheflow launched its Revenue Recognition product in partnership with APPropoz REVvue to provide software companies with a completely integrated quote-to-cash and revenue recognition solution.

Maintaining revenue recognition schedules manually can be time-consuming and error-prone. With this partnership, software companies will be able to manage their contracts, subscriptions, and billing in Cacheflow and automate revenue recognition seamlessly with REVvue in Salesforce.

Key features include:

Automated contract ingestion: Tabs AI automatically reviews, structures, and indexes contracts directly in the platform.

Standards compliance: Ensure adherence to ASC 606 accounting standards, reducing the risk of non-compliance.

Real-time reporting: Gain instant visibility into revenue performance with real-time analytics, reporting, and forecasting.

Customizable workflows: Adapt the module to fit the unique needs of your business with flexible and customizable workflows.

“REVvue is a powerful native Salesforce.com application that automates revenue management, forecasting, and recognition processes for your business. With Cacheflow, we leverage their accurate contract data to make revenue recognition seamless and easy,” said Terry Lydon, Co-founder and CEO of APPropoz.

“As software deals become more complex with hybrid models and frequent changes and renewals, finance teams struggle with having a connected process between their contracts and revenue recognition. With REVvue, we found the perfect partner to make this process touchless for the finance team,” said Sarika Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Cacheflow.

About Cacheflow

Cacheflow is a deal closing platform that automates the time-consuming and manual tasks of quotation, closing, renewing and billing SaaS deals. Founded in 2021, Cacheflow’s mission is to make software selling (and buying) simpler and more delightful. To learn more, visit getcacheflow.com.

About APPropoz

APPropoz REVvue is a powerful, easy-to-use, and flexible native Salesforce application providing a real-time complete view of your company’s revenue, including Forecasting, Recognition, and SaaS Metrics such as ARR, MRR, NRR, and GRR.