Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Introduces Statewide Food as Medicine Initiative with FarmboxRx

FarmboxRx, the leading food as engagement company who pioneered fresh fruits and vegetables as a covered health intervention, announced a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) today, Tennessee's largest insurer. Through this partnership, FarmboxRx and BCBST aim to address statewide food insecurity while improving health outcomes and preventative care participation. BCBST members will receive deliveries of healthy food with condition specific health education shipped directly to their doors after completing critical preventative health screenings.

One of seven people in the state of Tennessee face hunger, and 40 percent of families with children say they are food insecure. This partnership will expand access to nutritious foods at a time when Tennesseans, particularly in urban areas, continue to struggle with the affordability and accessibility of healthy meals, facing higher risks for developing long-term health issues and complications as a result. This announcement comes on the heels of BCBST releasing its health equity report, which shed light on contributors to health disparities across race, ethnicity, age, and economic status. This initiative furthers the organization’s commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations in collaboration with a company purpose-built to do so.

“To narrow health disparities, we need to first tackle the social determinants of health affecting these communities,” said Ashley Tyrner, Founder and CEO of FarmboxRx. “Food insecurity is a multidimensional issue – and it’s not always as simple as having access to food. Given the unique challenges each community faces, it’s critical we assess state-specific barriers to nutrition and subsequent health issues. Our health plan partners recognize this, and I’m grateful for their commitment to our shared mission.”

Beyond addressing nutritional needs, FarmboxRx is able to enhance health outcomes for individuals by providing condition-specific health literacy materials in each box. Their programs empower members with information about their health and covered benefits through their insurance provider, in this case BCBST. The health literacy materials encourage members to adopt a proactive and informed approach to their well-being and the well-being of their families in a culturally and linguistically appropriate manner. FarmboxRx’s unique approach to using healthy food delivery as an engagement tool to incentivize members has helped healthcare organizations nationally promote health equity and inspire self-efficacy.

To date, FarmboxRx has shipped millions of pounds of fresh produce, healthy grocery items, and medically tailored meals to members of managed care organizations nationwide in all 50 states, and penned partnerships with more than 90 health plans. To learn more about FarmboxRx, visit www.farmboxrx.com.

About FarmboxRx

FarmboxRx is a leading member engagement platform that partners with Healthcare Organizations to improve Member health outcomes via customizable nutrition solutions and health literacy. Since 2014, FarmboxRx has been providing meaningful, scalable, and medically appropriate support to promote health equity and inspire self-efficacy for individuals to attain the highest level of health.