Credit Union of America Selects NCR Atleos Allpoint Network to Expand Access to Cash

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that $1.5 billion-asset Credit Union of America (CUA) has joined Atleos’ Allpoint Network to strengthen its national reach and expand members’ access to cash and financial services.

CUA has been supporting members and communities around the state and beyond for nearly 90 years. As the credit union continues to grow and expand geographically, it was looking for a way to provide members across the country with convenient physical touchpoints to withdraw cash and access other critical financial services. Atleos’ Allpoint Network enables CUA’s members to use over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs where they already live, shop and travel, in addition to other ATMs they already have access to.

“As part of our ongoing expansion, we wanted to provide options for meaningful physical interactions even when there isn’t a branch nearby, while also ensuring our members always have reliable, surcharge-free access to cash,” said Dan Umscheid, Vice President of Payments Solutions & Strategy for CUA. “With Atleos, we have found a cost-effective, easy way to connect with members from the safety and convenience of trusted retail locations. We will be able to enhance our national presence while delivering safe, convenient physical touchpoints that strengthen member relationships.”

“The demand for utility ATM networks continues to increase; such an approach widens access to cash for consumers while reducing the cost burden for banks and credit unions,” explained Steven Nogalo, General Manager of North America for Atleos. “We look forward to working with CUA as they embrace this strategy to support growth and deliver exceptional member experiences.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

