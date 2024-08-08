NEC X Elevates Its Mission of Supporting and Investing in Entrepreneurs by Selecting Bob Gold & Associates as Public Relations Agency of Record

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC X, the Silicon Valley-based innovation accelerator backed by Japanese technology powerhouse NEC, has selected its PR agency of record, Bob Gold & Associates, nationally recognized for its expertise in technology, media and telecom. The agency’s mandate is to enhance NEC X and its Elev X! programs by showcasing the comprehensive support provided to startups, from the initial development to market success, through strategic communications and targeted engagement.

“We exist to propel young industry-defining companies to new heights by harnessing over a century of tech innovation to fuel their success. Bob Gold & Associates impressed us with their outstanding expertise and proven ability to elevate the stories of our pioneering entrepreneurs,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC X.

NEC brings 125 years of expertise in IT and networking, along with a vast portfolio of over 45,000 patents and an $8 billion R&D network. Its incubator division, NEC X, has proven to be a powerful catalyst for emerging businesses since 2018. The organization has launched and supports more than 100 startups in AI/ML, public safety, marketing, healthcare, climate, agriculture and more, with recent investments including innovative companies like Qualitative Intelligence, Verdi, Multitude Insights and Chekable.

"We were entirely wowed by NEC X’s depth of programs to transform visionary ideas into commercial successes," said Bob Gold, President of Bob Gold & Associates. "It’s incredibly exciting to be part of a unified NEC X team that empowers early-stage companies to unleash their full potential, reinvent entire industries and drive change."

Through Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost programs, NEC X provides a robust framework for turning visionary ideas into successful market solutions. These programs provide a blend of strategic collaboration, funding, engineering expertise, and extensive R&D resources to accelerate startup growth and foster impactful commercial outcomes.

BG&A provides uniquely tailored strategies for a full spectrum of communication needs in today’s digital-first world. The company works closely with companies and organizations to provide customized, comprehensive, results-oriented, and data-driven campaigns that drive sales, dramatically increase share of voice and develop new relationships. Unique to the agency is its proprietary BG&A Insight™ approach, which creates proactive, personalized, and effective media relations campaigns that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Replicable, and Timely; as well as its new Account-Based PR program.

About NEC X:

NEC X is an innovation powerhouse and curator of disruptive startups backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. Leveraging 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X’s startup-focused approach transforms visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 100 startups.

Their Silicon Valley programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. Elev X fuels startup success from inception to launch, connecting innovators with NEC’s 45,000 patents; global network of partners, mentors and advisors; reach into 55+ international markets; and $8 billion R&D ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Recognized for its creative and comprehensive approach for its clients, Bob Gold & Associates was named to the first annual Forbes America’s Best PR Agencies List for 2021. The company was ranked among the top 100 5-star agencies nationwide.

Since its founding, Bob Gold & Associates has launched and helped grow 25 TV sports networks, numerous streaming services and worked with nearly every major Communications Service provider and industry association in the United States. A co-founder of a leading international association of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A provides its clients with immediate international resources for one-time projects or on-going campaigns. Gold is also a published author of a popular children’s picture book, The Shiny Penny. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.