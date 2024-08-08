Offshore Intervention and P&A Contract in Brazil Awarded to Halliburton

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) announced it has been awarded a contract by Petrobras to provide a full range of services in Brazil for integrated well interventions and plug and abandonment for offshore wells. This multi-year contract is set to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

Under the agreement’s terms, Halliburton will provide a wide range of services to include fluids, completion equipment, wireline, slickline, flowback services, and coiled tubing. We will integrate and coordinate these services through Halliburton’s project management service line to ensure efficient and effective execution.

“ Our long-standing relationship with Petrobras exemplifies our ability to collaborate and engineer solutions to maximize their asset value,” said Halliburton Chairman, President, and CEO Jeff Miller. “ Halliburton’s offshore well intervention capabilities optimize production, extend well life, reduce costs, and access challenging reserves.”

This contract, which covers nearly two-thirds of all interventions and plug and abandonment work for Petrobras, reinforces Halliburton’s strategic position in the Brazilian market.

