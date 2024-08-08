Palantir and Microsoft Partner to Deliver Enhanced Analytics and AI Services to Classified Networks for Critical National Security Operations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announce today a significant advancement in their partnership to bring some of the most sophisticated and secure cloud, AI, and analytics capabilities to the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community. This is a first-of-its-kind, integrated suite of technology that will allow critical national security missions to operationalize Microsoft’s best-in-class Large Language Models (LLMs) via Azure OpenAI (AOAI) Service within Palantir’s AI Platform (AIP) in Microsoft’s government and classified cloud environments.

Palantir and Microsoft have a long history operating in secure and accredited environments to deliver leading technology for the most critical U.S. Defense and Intelligence missions. Now, through this partnership, Palantir will deploy their suite of products – Foundry, Gotham, Apollo, and AIP – in Microsoft Azure Government and in the Azure Government Secret (DoD Impact Level 6) and Top Secret clouds. Palantir will also be an early adopter of Azure’s OpenAI Service in Microsoft’s Secret and Top Secret environments.

This integrated solution of Microsoft’s Azure cloud compute and powerful language models (GPT-4 and others) with Palantir’s Foundry data integration and ontology capabilities, and AIP’s use case building capabilities will help enable operators to safely and responsibly build AI-driven operational workloads across Defense and Intelligence verticals — from logistics, to contracting, to prioritization and action planning, and more. Availability of the services is subject to completion of authorization and accreditation by appropriate government agencies.

“Bringing Palantir and Microsoft capabilities to our national security apparatus is a step change in how we can support the defense and intelligence communities,” said Shyam Sankar, Chief Technology Officer, Palantir. "Palantir AIP has pioneered the approach to operationalizing AI value – beyond chat — across the enterprise. It's our mission to deliver this software advantage and we're thrilled to be the first industry partner to deploy Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in classified environments.”

“This expanded partnership between Microsoft and Palantir will help accelerate the safe, secure, and responsible deployment of advanced AI capabilities for the US government,” said Deb Cupp, President of Microsoft Americas. “Palantir, a leader in delivering actionable insights to government, will now leverage the power of Microsoft’s government and classified clouds and robust Azure OpenAI models to further develop AI innovations for national security missions.”

Additionally, the Palantir Federal Cloud Service, inclusive of Palantir’s Gotham, Foundry, AIP, Apollo, and FedStart Mission Manager Platforms, are authorized to deploy on Microsoft Azure for IL5 environments.

Palantir and Microsoft have a track record of committed standards, including incorporating responsible privacy standards and ethical AI practices in their respective technologies. These positions reflect the values the two companies share in their product engineering and operating approach to engage with the complex challenges that public and private sector institutions face when implementing the latest technologies to advance their missions and remain at the competitive forefront.

As part of this partnership, Palantir and Microsoft will be providing the Defense and Intelligence communities with bootcamp experiences to trial the technology. To learn more and sign up for a bootcamp, visit our website.

