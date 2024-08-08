Calque and Mortgage Trust Work Together to Offer The Trade-In Mortgage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mortgage Trust, a boutique mortgage broker based in Oregon, has teamed up with Calque to introduce The Trade-In Mortgage™ to their clients around the country. This innovative loan program allows homeowners to utilize the equity in their existing property to buy a new home before selling their current one.

The Trade-In Mortgage represents Mortgage Trust’s commitment to delivering exceptional mortgage solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client. In collaboration with Calque, Mortgage Trust clients benefit from a guaranteed backup offer, enabling them to unlock their home equity for a larger down payment and qualify more easily for their next home. By accessing their equity in advance, clients can place non-contingent bids that compete with cash offers, increasing their chances of securing their desired property. In a competitive housing market with high interest rates and escalating home prices, this solution allows everyday homebuyers to effectively compete without the risks associated with traditional bridge loans or the inconvenience of moving out before selling their home.

“Mortgage Trust is dedicated to offering comprehensive mortgage solutions that are client-specific, and The Trade-In Mortgage is a big part of that commitment,” said Darren Davidson, President and COO of Mortgage Trust. “Our partnership with Calque enhances our ability to meet our clients’ needs during home purchase negotiations. By utilizing The Trade-In Mortgage, our clients can leverage their accumulated equity to purchase their next home confidently and easily.”

“Mortgage Trust has established a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional investment and lending services for more than two decades. Their unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction makes them an ideal partner for Calque,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “The Trade-In Mortgage simplifies the home buying process, providing buyers with a considerable edge in obtaining a home in a competitive market.”

About Mortgage Trust

Mortgage Trust, NMLS 3250, exists to empower its employees, clients, and referral partners to build wealth. They treat all clients as relationships, not transactions, helping clients advance holistically toward improving their financial future. Beyond discussing rates, fees, and shopping, Mortgage Trust focuses on real estate financing as a tool to build wealth. By cultivating trusted relationships and delivering exceptional customer service, they consistently receive referrals from their clients’ friends, family, and coworkers. They foster a positive attitude, transparency, and a commitment to community and continuous improvement, ensuring a respectful, honest, and equitable experience for all. In AL, AZ, FL, MN, NC, SD, TX, and UT, Mortgage Trust operates and is licensed as Mortgage T, Inc. They are an Equal Housing Lender.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.