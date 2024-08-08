Laser Photonics Shares Concept Animation of Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, and its sibling company, Fonon Technologies, released today the visual concept of the Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD) – a joint development by the two companies to create a laser defense system for use against unauthorized drone activity.

The LSAD is in development to counter the growing use of small-scale unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, for warfare purposes in conflict zones around the world. The urgency for an effective solution like the LSAD has led the global anti-drone market to expand rapidly, reaching a value of $1.9 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% by 2030, as estimated by market analyst Grand View Research. Following the successful early testing of Fonon's LSAD prototype at LPC's testing facility in Orlando, the two companies are progressing further along the development pipeline, leveraging their expertise in laser-powered equipment.

Furthermore, Fonon Technologies is exploring opportunities with U.S. military decision-makers to assess the needs of various service branches and explore new partnerships and technologies. Fonon Technologies will handle the marketing and promotion of the LSAD technology upon its commercialization, targeting government, military and defense sectors, while LPC handles the manufacturing of the product.

"The capabilities of laser-powered anti-drone systems can give a considerable advantage to those defending against low-cost, simple drones used in today’s conflict zones," said Bryan Lee, Vice President of Fonon Technologies. "We are one of several companies around the globe who have announced or tested laser anti-drone systems. The LSAD offers an entirely new concept that is not yet being fielded globally."

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, added: "We are excited to continue on this joint development project with Fonon Technologies. The immediate need for a counter-drone solution presents LPC and Fonon Tech with a grand opportunity to deliver an essential defense system to U.S. forces."

LPC welcomes its community to explore the visual concept of the LSAD at our website.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies, a subsidiary of Fonon Corp., takes pride in marketing and promoting Fonon's innovative products specifically catered to meet the stringent requirements of government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military and defense contractors. For more information, visit https://www.fonon.us.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.