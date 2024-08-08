SAP Enterprise Cloud Services Selects CyberArk to Safeguard the World’s Largest Organizations

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS) will implement CyberArk to secure privileged and sensitive access to their cloud services with zero standing privileges, protecting client data and allowing for easier auditing.

SAP ECS is the biggest private cloud in the world. With hundreds of thousands of servers, it runs the core operations of more than 6,000 of the largest organizations worldwide, across all major industries. SAP ECS accelerates and simplifies customers’ business transformation by running their SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) stack with a world-class level of availability, security and resilience on their preferred cloud infrastructure. This can include ‘hyperscalers’, their own data centers and SAP data centers, enabling customers to become cost-effective, sustainable, intelligent enterprises.

Privileged administrators of cloud services are often targeted by attackers due to their high-level access. To reduce vulnerability, privileged session access and administration rights should be reviewed and revoked on time. A modern approach to securing extended IT users is needed; no user should have any entitlements by default, and they should not have always-on access.

To manage and secure privileged access and increase cyber resilience, SAP ECS’s defensive architecture team will deploy several components of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, including CyberArk Secure Cloud Access. The project includes enforcing zero standing privileges to all sessions, whether they are related to cloud consoles, applications or database access – all from a single user interface. CyberArk Secure Cloud Access is the only identity security solution on the market with capabilities for zero standing privileges, going well beyond the principle of least privilege, a major component of most security frameworks and regulatory standards.

“My team’s vision for introducing CyberArk to SAP ECS is to build next-generation identity security for the business, providing the highest possible level of protection and reassurance to our global customer base,” said Roland Costea, CISO Enterprise Cloud Services and Executive Vice President at SAP. “I look forward to partnering with CyberArk to enhance our cyber robustness and reinforce ECS’s reputation as the world’s private cloud provider of choice.”

“With identity-based attacks on the rise, a new paradigm is required for identity security – one where every identity is secured with the right level of privilege controls,” said Matt Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, CyberArk. “The team at SAP ECS understands this and has laid out a bold vision for protecting its customers through zero standing privileges and just-in-time access. CyberArk is thrilled to partner with SAP ECS on this important initiative and we are committed to delivering best-in-class identity security solutions to support the evolving needs of its business.”

