Veritone Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Unlock AI at Scale

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that it has signed a three-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement will leverage Veritone’s and AWS’ unique strengths to accelerate cloud-native enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI innovation for new and existing customers in the media, entertainment, sports, talent acquisition and public sectors.

AI and cloud transformation can be critical for achieving sustained success and a competitive advantage. However, many companies face challenges in understanding and implementing these technologies effectively. Through this collaboration, Veritone and AWS are uniquely positioned to help businesses overcome these hurdles by offering powerful, scalable AI solutions integrated with a robust cloud infrastructure, ensuring they can fully harness the transformative potential of enterprise AI, generative AI and cloud computing.

“Collaborating with AWS as our preferred cloud provider is another step in helping our customers become cloud-native and enabling them to transform their operations with AI,” said Ryan Steelberg, president and chief executive officer, Veritone. “Together we unlock new levels of scalability, performance and creativity in AI initiatives with an array of solutions and consulting services.”

The foundation of Veritone’s AI solutions, including Veritone Digital Media Hub and Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS), is aiWARE™, a leading enterprise AI platform that ingests data from multivariate sources and utilizes hundreds of AI engines across dozens of cognitive categories, to help developers and application users successfully transform audio, video, text and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE's unique architecture allows for real-time processing and analysis, delivering unparalleled insights and efficiencies across various industries. aiWARE also powers Veritone’s generative AI solutions, which leverage advanced machine learning models (MLMs) and large language models (LLMs) to create dynamic and innovative content. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, aiWARE leverages robust cloud infrastructure to enhance scalability and performance, enabling customers to optimize content workflows, streamline operations and drive tangible business outcomes. To support customers in their AI journey, Veritone’s AI solutions group provides tailored consulting, strategy development, AI application design and implementation support, meeting customers at any stage of their digital transformation.

Veritone has multiple technology integrations and shared customers actively using its products on AWS. Veritone is a founding member of the Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for AWS Partners and contributes frequently as a thought leader to the AWS Machine Learning Blog, responsible AI partner initiatives and the AWS Generative AI Incubation Center. In addition to Veritone's recent designation as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, the company also offers media, entertainment and public sector solutions available in AWS Marketplace.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.