Uniformed Services University Awards Grant to Support Continued Collaboration with Humanetics to Develop Radiation Countermeasure

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minneapolis-based Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics), in collaboration with researchers within the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) at the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI), has entered into a new $3 million cooperative research agreement to continue advanced development of BIO 300, a medical countermeasure to protect military personnel and civilian first responders from harm caused by radiation exposure.

The new funding will be used to test a proprietary formulation of BIO 300 that is compatible with an auto-injector, allowing for self-administration. The military commonly uses auto-injectors to deliver fast-acting drugs such as atropine and naloxone. This new formulation will complement the existing suite of oral formulations of BIO 300 in the Humanetics portfolio that have been tested extensively and are in phase 2 clinical trials. It is envisioned that the DOD and civilian first responders would have access to both oral and auto-injectable forms of BIO 300, which each have a unique use case.

“In today's uncertain world, where the threat of nuclear warfare looms, safeguarding our military personnel and civilian first responders becomes paramount,” said Ronald J. Zenk, President and CEO of Humanetics. “Developing radioprotective drugs for the military underscores our dedication to preparing for any scenario, ensuring our forces are resilient and protected against the evolving challenges of modern conflict.”

BIO 300’s radioprotective attributes were originally discovered by researchers within the DOD at AFRRI. The drug was exclusively licensed to Humanetics, which is leading its advanced development toward FDA approval. In parallel with BIO 300’s development for use as a medical countermeasure, Humanetics is evaluating the drug in clinical trials to determine its potential to reduce the toxic side effects of radiation in cancer patients.

“We are thrilled by the DOD's ongoing investment in BIO 300,” said Zenk. “Their commitment not only bolsters our mission to protect our armed forces but also recognizes the broader potential to safeguard civilian populations at risk of radiation exposure and improve the lives of patients with cancer receiving radiation therapy. This initiative exemplifies how pharmaceutical innovation can serve both national defense priorities and public health resilience.”

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

Acknowledgment

This work is supported by funding through the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Transforming Technology for the Warfighter (TTW) program. TTW creates products that address the health, readiness, and recovery of the warfighter. The program supports Uniformed Services University (USU) investigators and promotes partnerships with industry, academia, and other DOD collaborators to conduct requirements-driven research and development.